Canisius hands RPI its first men’s hockey loss of season

BUFFALO – Canisius knocked RPI from the ranks of the unbeaten Tuesday with a 3-2 non-league men’s ice hockey win.

The Engineers (4-1) got off plenty of shots, but between the Golden Griffins’ defense and goaltender John Hawthorne, the net was hard to find. Hawthorne made 30 saves, and his teammates blocked 18 other attempts.

Canisius (2-3) took an early 1-0 lead on Nick Bowman’s goal 2:56 into the game. Daniel DiGrande made it 2-0 at 19:21 of the period on an assist from Bowman.

RPI struck just 25 seconds later on Jakob Lee’s fourth goal of the season, on the power play.

The score remained that way until the third, by which time Lee was gone after receiving a game misconduct. Canisius’ Jason Decker made it 3-1 at :54. TJ Walsh scored his fourth of the season for RPI at 8:49, but the Engineers could never get the equalizer.

RPI pulled goalie Jack Watson with 1:38 left for an extra skater, and managed to fire off three shots in the final 17 seconds, but Hawthorne stopped them all.

RPI 1 0 1 – 2

Canisius 2 0 1 – 3

First Period – 1, Canisius, Bowman (Hernandez), 2:56. 2, Canisius, DiGrande (Bowman), 19:21. 3, RPI, Lee (Agnew), 19:46 (pp). Penalties – Klee, RPI (interference), 11:58; Miotto, Can (interference), 19:28.

Second Period – None. Penalties – Pogue, Can (tripping), 2:43; Lee, RPI (hitting from behind), 18:00; Lee, RPI (game misconduct), 18:00.

Third Period – 4, Canisius, Decker (Mastrodonato), :54; 5, RPI, Walsh (Sertti), 8:49. Penalties – Pogue, Can (boarding), :21; Kouznetsov, Can (contact to the head), 1:28; Kouznetsov, Can (game misconduct), 1:28.

Shots on Goal – RPI 32, Canisius 26.

Power-play opportunities – RPI 1 of 4; Canisius 0 of 2.

Goalies – RPI, Watson (26 shots-23 saves). Canisius, Hawthorne (32-30).

A – 647.

