Gazette claims five awards at annual JANY banquet

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Daily Gazette took home five awards at the annual Journalists Association of New York (JANY) banquet on Oct. 15 in Saratoga Springs.

During the Saturday evening ceremony at the Holiday Inn, Editorial Page Editor Mark Mahoney won first place for editorial writing for his work in the Gazette that aims to speak for the little people and watch out for everyday New Yorkers.

In honoring Mahoney’s work, the judges commended Mahoney for reaching a wide variety of readers with clear and concise opinions.

“He’s speaking for the disenfranchised and people who don’t have a voice,” Gazette Editor Miles Reed said. “He takes a look at our coverage area and tries to actually be our voice to say, ‘Here’s something going on in our community that’s disproportionately hurting somebody who’s disempowered or doesn’t have the clout or voice. He’s the best watchdog editorial writer in the state and he has been for a long time. We’re just so lucky to have him on our team.”

John Thorpe received first place for full-page design for features or sports for his work on “Two Decades On – America’s Collective Grief Lingers on Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks.”

“His page designs are a step above almost any other page design that we do,” Reed said. “The page that he won for was on the 20th anniversary of the terrible 9/11 terrorist attacks. We had a special section with a ton of great voices and stories about local people and their memories and how they coped with the attacks. Thorpe came up with something simple and elegant that evoked the lingering despair that people feel about it.”

Thorpe produced a sparse cover design that showed a mourner placing a photo of the Twin Towers on a memorial at the 9/11 Museum.

Michael Kelly took home first place for live sports coverage for his reporting on the end of the tenure of former UAlbany men’s basketball coach Will Brown.

Reed credited Kelly, now the Gazette’s Director of Content, for leading the coverage in his former role as sports editor.

“We really captured the breadth of Brown’s impact on Division I college basketball in this area,” Reed said. “We reached back and talked to players from those amazing teams that won the America East titles.”

During his two decades in charge of the program, Brown’s teams claimed five league championships, capturing titles in 2006, 2007 and a three-peat beginning in 2013.

Mike MacAdam won first place in the sports column category, with the judges highlighting MacAdam’s “powerful and lively column writing, leaving the readers emotionally connected to the subject content.”

Reed said that he believes MacAdam is currently one of the best sports writers in New York state.

“He can take any kind of sporting story event and make it appeal to everybody,” Reed said. “He looks for the human angles and he’s got an ability to turn a phrase and use imagery that’s literary. He’s just a fabulous writer.”

The paper also claimed second place in the enterprise reporting category, as reporters John Cropley, Shenandoah Briere and Ashley Onyon were recognized for their work on “When Waters Raged – 10 Years Later, Remembering the Devastation of Irene and Lee.”

The team provided blanket coverage of the 10th anniversary of floods that wreaked havoc in 2011 when Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee swept through the region.

“Anybody that lived through it, especially our readers, either dealt with power outages or bridge outages because of high waters,” Reed said. “Some communities are still grappling with the aftereffects a decade later, including Rotterdam Junction. So we decided to do an absolute team approach to document what happened during those terrible floods and what’s going on now in the communities that were so affected.”

All five awards were in the group’s first division, which recognizes outstanding journalism for newspapers with an assessed weekly circulation of less than 75,000.

“It’s really nice for a handful of our journalists to be recognized along with the best journalists in New York State,” Reed said. “So many communities are lucky in this state to have really great daily journalism and have lots of accountability journalism happening.”

