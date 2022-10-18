Injured Northville woman rescued from Moreau State Park in Saratoga County, DEC says

CORINTH – An injured Northville woman was rescued from Moreau State Park this past weekend after hurting her leg, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said Tuesday.

The woman, 62, had an unstable leg injury and needed to be carried out, officials said.

A state forest ranger hiked in on foot and reached the woman and then helped carry the hiker to a fire department ATV. The ATV then transported her to a Corinth-based ambulance service for transport to Saratoga Hospital, officials said.

The response began with the initial call at 3:35 p.m. and the woman was on her way to the hospital by 6:22 p.m., the DEC said.

