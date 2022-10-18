Phillies to take NLCS Game 1? Yu Darvish over on strikeouts? See Oct. 18 best bets

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Oct. 18:

TOP PLAY

The play: MLB, Phillies (money line) over Padres

The odds/bet: +100 ($30 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

Our take: The Phillies have put together a magical postseason run so far after upsetting the Cardinals and the Braves, but the Padres have as well after taking down the Mets and the Dodgers.

While both teams have been similarly impressive, we’re liking the Phillies tonight since the Padres are coming off an emotional series against the Dodgers, which was their first taste of postseason success since 1998.

While the Phillies have been in a drought as well as far as playoff success, we’re going with the fact that they have more experience and a starting pitcher in Zack Wheeler that’s been lights out lately.

YU DARVISH K PROP

The play: MLB player prop, Padres pitcher Yu Darvish OVER 5.5 strikeouts

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

Our take: We like the Phillies in Game 1, but the Padres should keep things competitive with their ace starting pitcher Yu Darvish set to take the mound.

Darvish hasn’t missed a beat despite being 36 years old and has been one of the top strikeout artists this season, as he’s consistently generated swings and misses with an average of over a strikeout an inning.

While Darvish might not be able to outduel Zack Wheeler, he should be able to strike out at least six Phillies or more considering he struck out nine the last time he faced them.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NFL: Broncos at Chargers UNDER 45.5 points (WON $30)

NFL player prop: Chargers QB Justin Herbert UNDER 266.5 passing yards (WON $10)

Monday’s profit/loss: +$40 (2-0)

Total for the week: +$40 (2-0)

Total for October: +$245.20 (21-10)

Total for 2022: +$44.50 (266-293)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

