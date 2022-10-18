SCHENECTADY — The City Council is hoping to move forward with implicit bias training sometime next month following a public fallout in September, where several lawmakers accused each other of being racist.

Council members agreed to complete the training earlier this month, just weeks after long-simmering racial tensions boiled over in front of a packed audience during a City Council meeting. At the meeting several lawmakers accused each other of being racist following the last-minute cancellation of a town hall-style meeting to discuss issues pertaining to housing.

The incident, which can be traced back to last year’s election cycle, marked the second time this year where a sitting council member publicly accused colleagues of racism.

On Monday, Council President Marion Porterfield, who first recommended lawmakers complete the training in March, said the city’s Human Resources Department told her the training could be completed through a state agency and paid for through the city’s insurance, though details on what the training would look like remain unclear.

A number of private organizations also are being looked for the training, which the city would have to pay for out of pocket should the council decide to utilize their services.

Porterfield said she will reach out to each agency for additional information in the coming weeks and present details to the council at a committee meeting next month. The goal, she said, is to begin moving forward with the training sometime in November.

“We want to make sure we get quality, even if we don’t pay for it,” Porterfield said. “Again, our insurance company is looking at doing it free of costs, but we want to see what they are offering.”

Racial divisions have plagued the council for more than a year and can be traced back to last year’s election, which was mired in racial overturns, including accusations of racial oppression and calls for new party leadership. The issue came to a head when a group of white candidates running for City Council disrupted a campaign announcement being held by a slate of candidates of color.

All four candidates of color — including Porterfield, John Mootooveren, Damonni Farley and Carl Williams — won election, as did Doreen Ditoro, who is white. But tensions among the now-lawmakers have persisted ever since, with the council divided into two factions.

The four candidates of color represent one faction, while Ditoro and council members John Polimeni and Carmel Patrick, who are white, represent the other.

The division came to a head in March, when Mootooveren accused the council’s white members of fueling racist comments that were being directed toward the council members of color during public comment periods, which he attributed to their behavior during last year’s election.

Polimeni, Ditoro and Patrick have all denied the accusations, insisting any differences between lawmakers are based on policy, not race.

But things boiled over last month following the last-minute postponement of a town hall-style meeting scheduled weeks earlier to hear from residents on issues pertaining to housing. Williams, the main organizer of the the meeting, took responsibility for the cancellation, citing a family illness.

But Polimeni released a statement blasting the cancellation, accusing the council members of color of working together to exclude certain lawmakers and community members from participating. Williams released a statement of his own to TALK 1300-AM, saying in part that Polimeni took issue with the fact that a majority of the council were made up of people of color.

Polimeni, who apologized to Mootooveren and Farley for assuming they were involved in the meeting’s postponement, later called Williams a liar and demanded a public apology.

The City Council has mainly passed procedural resolutions this year, outside of allocating millions in federal coronavirus-relief funds. Discussions have been held on tackling litter, reducing the speed limit on city streets and cracking down on noise complaints, though no legislation has been approved on of the subjects to date.

Lawmakers, however, will continue to hold budget meetings this week and are expected to approve a 2023 spending plan in the coming weeks.

