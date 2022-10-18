High Schools: Shenendehowa sweeps Columbia in girls’ volleyball

Emma Paliwodzinski had six service points, 10 digs and 38 assists to help lead Shenendehowa to a sweep of Columbia in Suburban Council girls’ volleyball action Tuesday, 25-12, 25-12, 25-17.

Grace Almeida collected 11 points, three aces, seven blocks and 10 kills. Liana Rizzo added seven points and six digs. Christina de la Rocha had six kills and two blocks, while Destiny Snyder had nine digs.

Sarah Bayly had 17 digs for the Blue Devils. Arricca Silliman and Alivia Landy had five and four kills, respectively.

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake moved to 10-0 in the Suburban Council with a 25-11, 25-6, 25-11 win over Schenectady. Sophia Tassone led the Spartans with eight kills. Sarah Robbins added seven kills and three blocks.

Anjana Kurian totaled 27 assists, 16 digs, three kills, six aces and four blocks to lead Niskayuna to a five-set win over Colonie, 25-13, 17-25, 19-25, 25-12, 15-13. Audrey Mason added 16 assists, 14 digs, two kills and two aces. Ava Schewe contributed 26 kills, eight digs and two aces, while Jordan Haughney had eight kills, seven digs and two aces. For Colonie, Charley Herrington had 18 assists, Shannon Coyle recorded eight kills and Lilia Seaver added five kills.

Averill Park swept Troy, 25-19, 25-22, 25-13. Hannah Colwill led the Warriors with 22 digs and 12 service points. Makenna Carter had 12 blocks and 12 kills. Emily Prest contributed 12 kills, four aces and five blocks. Rolanda House had five blocks and five kills for Troy, while Sophia Jabour had nine assists, four kills and seven digs. Zahara Diaz had five kills and nine digs.

Ballston Spa’s Natalie Stuart finished with 29 assists as the Scotties downed Bethlehem, 25-22, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21. Carlie Koebbeman added 11 kills, seven digs and two blocks for Ballston Spa, while Julia Haight had 13 kills and five aces. For Bethlehem, Nina Pallela had 13 assists and four aces, with Caroline Davis adding nine blocks and four kills.

Shaker topped Albany, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17, 25-22 behind Layla Shipley’s 10 kills, 13 digs and four aces. Jill Pierone added six kills and one dig, with Carley Ratigan finishing with four aces and two digs.

Anne bell Gell had 18 service points, three aces and seven kills, as Schoharie topped Berne-Knox-Westerlo in Western Athletic Conference action, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 27-25.

Alyssa Cieszynski added 18 points, eight aces, one kill and one block for the Indians, with Savannah Traverse having 11 points, five aces, three kills and five assists. Faith Coots led the Bulldogs with two aces, five kills, 10 assists, one dig and one block. Mckinzie Schwenk added four aces and four kills, while Mckenzie Lawrence had three kills, one ace, one assist and two blocks.

Fonda-Fultonville swept Mayfield, 25-23, 25-17, 25-15. Maddy Mott had five kills and eight digs for the Braves. Olivia Linart had five kills and two blocks. Amber Cole finished with two kills, 10 digs, 17 assists and two aces, while Samara Hunt had two kills, 12 digs and two aces.

Mayfield got two aces, three kills, three assists and four digs from Meara Fitzgerald. Madison King added five kills and one block, with Brooke Long totaling two aces, five kills and nine digs.

Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons defeated Canajoharie/Fort Plain 25-19, 25-22, 25-16. Julia Jaworowski had 14 kills for the Golden Knights. Rylee Van Auken contributed 11 service points and six assists. Tatum Liverio had nine assists and seven digs, while Julia Dobkowski finished with 11 digs and five aces.

Mekeel Christian defeated Duanesburg, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20. Gabriella Luna led the Lions with 12 aces and 31 assists. Amelia Armao and Jahdey Jackson each added 10 kills. Hannah Borski led Duanesburg with 11 service points, 19 digs, four kills and three aces. Heather Black added 10 points, seven digs, six assists, three aces and one kill.

Queensbury lost the first set, but rallied to top Broadalbin-Perth, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-6 in a Foothills Council match.

Lillian Slattery led the Spartans with eight aces, 10 kills and 14 digs. Kailyah Davis had 13 kills and nine digs. Kelly Liu added 27 assists. Haley Tomlinson led Broadalbin-Perth with 17 service points, 10 aces and eight kills. Laurel Mitchell had 22 assists, while Camille Calderone and Sami Westfall had seven and six kills, respectively.

SHENENDEHOWA WINS IN OT

Hannah Mehta scored twice, including the game-winner, and Ellie Lasher once as fifth-seeded Shenendehowa edged fourth-seeded Shaker 3-2 in overtime of a Section II Class A field hockey quarterfinal.

The Plainsmen will travel to top-seeded Saratoga Springs next Tuesday for a semifinal.

Jamie Martino and Dharini Madadi scored for Shaker, which got 17 saves from Olivia Lovly. Evelyn Noakes made four saves for Shenendehowa.

Skylar Van Wormer and Sara King each had two goals to lead second-seeded Guilderland over Columbia 5-0. Van Wormer also had two assists, Lily Durivage also tallied, Giuliana Vivenzio had two assists and Sofia Cannistraci made three saves in the shutout. The Dutchwomen will host Bethlehem in a semifinal next Tuesday.

Bethlehem shut out Niskayuna 5-0 behind two goals from Haley Backlund. Elie Austin, Finleigh McClain and Natalie DeSanti also scored.

LAKE GEORGE, STILLWATER VICTORIOUS

Jack Welch scored the lone goal in Lake George’s 1-0 win over Corinth in the Class C boys’ soccer play-in round. Brad Erceg made 16 saves in the victory. Lake George will play at Maple Hill Thursday in a first-round game.

Stillwater blanked Fort Plain 7-0. Ben Rubinstein had a hat trick, with Tyrese Julien, Landon Staie, Evan Coe and Jonah Hodgson also scoring. Stillwater will travel to Bolton/Warrensburg for a first-round game Thursday.

Rosie Sanchez scored the game-winner on an assist from Emerie Kedell-Tuckey with 33 seconds left in overtime to lift ninth-seeded Troy past eighth-seeded South Glens Falls, 1-0, in a Class A girls’ soccer first-round matchup. The Blue Devils next play Friday at top-seeded Columbia in a quarterfinal.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports