Section II football power rankings heading into Week 7

SECTION II – Week 7 high school football action starts Friday.

Before that, The Daily Gazette is rolling out its weekly look at the top teams in each Section II classification.

Rankings were voted on by a panel made up of Daily Gazette director of content Michael Kelly, deputy director of content Adam Shinder, staff writers Paul Wager and Will Springstead, and contributor Jim Schiltz.

CLASS AA

No. 1 CBA (7-0) can officially wrap up the top playoff seed with a win Friday night against Saratoga Springs. No. 2 Shenendehowa (5-1) is also in prime position for a home semifinal game thanks to head-to-head wins against No. 3 Shaker (4-3) and No. 4 Saratoga Springs (4-3). No. 5 Guilderland (5-2) will have opportunities to upset the playoff hierarchy with games against Shaker and Shenendehowa to close the regular season.

This week: CBA, Shenendehowa, Shaker, Saratoga Springs, Guilderland

Last week: CBA, Shenendehowa, Shaker, Saratoga Springs, Guilderland

CLASS A

No. 1 Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (5-1) can wrap up a playoff spot with a win Friday against Ballston Spa. No. 2 Niskayuna (5-2) is on a four-game win streak and faces South Glens Falls this week before what could be a showdown for the Grasso Division title next week at Burnt Hills. No. 3 (tie) Ballston Spa (6-1) needs a win against Burnt Hills to keep its playoff hopes alive, while No. 3 (tie) Averill Park (4-3) and No. 5 La Salle (5-2) meet this week in a game that can see Averill Park clinch a playoff spot with a win.

This week: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, Niskayuna, Averill Park (tie), Ballston Spa (tie), La Salle

Last week: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, Amsterdam, Niskayuna, La Salle, Ballston Spa, Averill Park (also receiving votes)

CLASS B

No. 1 Glens Falls (6-0) can clinch the top playoff seed Saturday with a home win against Green Tech. No. 2 Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk (5-2) and No. 3 Gloversville (5-1) meet Friday at Ravena in a matchup to determine second place. No. 4 Lansingburgh (4-3) defeated No. 5 Scotia-Glenville (4-3) last week, and the Knights can wrap up the fourth playoff spot with a win Friday against Schalmont.

This week: Glens Falls, Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk, Gloversville, Lansingburgh, Scotia-Glenville

Last week: This week: Glens Falls, Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk, Gloversville, Scotia-Glenville, Lansingburgh, Schalmont (ARV)

CLASS C

No. 1 Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren (7-0) and No. 2 Fonda-Fultonville (7-0) both have a chance to wrap up undefeated regular seasons on Friday, facing Watervliet and Broadalbin-Perth, respectively. No. 3 Schuylerville (6-1) faces Stillwater this week as the Black Horses look to rebound from their first regular-season loss in three years. No. 4 Hoosick Falls/Tamarac (4-2) and No. 5 Stillwater (4-3) are both comfortably set in their playoff spots.

This week: Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren, Fonda-Fultonville, Schuylerville, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac, Stillwater

Last week: This week: Schuylerville, Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren, Fonda-Fultonville, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac, Cobleskill-Richmondville (tie), Stillwater (tie)

CLASS D

No. 1 Cambridge/Salem (7-0) has the top seed wrapped up heading into the final week of Class D games, and No. 2 Chatham (6-1) can clinch the second seed with a win this week. No. 3 Greenwich (4-3) has a winnable game this week against Corinth/Fort Edward/Hadley-Luzerne, while No. 4 Canajoharie/Fort Plain (4-2) wrapped up a playoff spot with its win last week against No. 5 Voorheesville (3-4).

This week: Cambridge/Salem, Chatham, Greenwich, Canajoharie/Fort Plain, Voorheesville

Last week: Cambridge/Salem, Chatham, Greenwich, Voorheesville, Canajoharie/Fort Plain

