SCHENECTADY — SUNY Schenectady will be hitting the road next year, bringing workforce training programs to area businesses via two mobile learning units.

Officials are hopeful the 44-foot learning units, currently being built after the college received a $1 million grant from the State University of New York last year, will expand SUNY Schenectady’s presence and tear down barriers preventing individuals from obtaining an education.

“There is in higher education this invisible fence that exists, and so it’s our quest to try to break this invisible fence to say, we’re going to come to you,” said college President Steady Moono. “Whatever impediments you may have about coming to college, whether it’s transportation, childcare, time — we’re going to come to you.”

The mobile learning units will cater to workforce development needs in the health care and advanced manufacturing industries, and will be able to accommodate a number of trainings, including classes on implicit bias and workplace conduct, to more niche needs for each industry, according to Sarah Wilson-Sparrow, the college’s vice president of workforce development.

Wilson-Sparrow said each unit will include equipment that can be swiped out depending on the training that will be taking place, and the college is working with organizations to develop specialized training.

More: All News | Everything Schenectady

“It’s based on whatever they want,” she said. “We would have the standard offerings, and then if they needed it tweaked or they needed something that was new that we don’t have, we’re happy to develop that.”

Each self-powered unit will be able to accommodate 12 students and will be climate controlled and Wi-Fi enabled. It is the first mobile learning units unveiled throughout the SUNY system.

Earlier this month, National Grid announced it would be providing $25,000 to support the construction of the advanced manufacturing unit, a move the energy company said will help bolster the workforce of the energy sector.

“As the energy landscape changes we need tools that will bring new ideas and groundbreaking innovation to get us to a more sustainable future,” Laurie Plytnski, regional director for National Grid, said in a statement. “This new mobile SUNY Schenectady classroom will support those new ideas and attract the workforce needed to shape the future of energy in the Capital Region and beyond.”

Officials declined to say how many organizations would be utilizing the training, but Wilson-Sparrow said a number have reached out and that it was too premature to provide any additional details.

She also declined to say how much it would cost to operate each unit.

“The maintenance of the vehicles is looming large,” Wilson-Sparrow said. “It certainly has gone up since we first initiated this whole project, so that’s been front of mind.”

But Wilson-Sparrow said the mobile units will be used to recruit new students and will be brought to events throughout the community. The college has long struggled to recruit new students, with enrollment, like at community colleges throughout the state, declining steadily over the past decade, according to SUNY data.

But Moono said the mobile units are the latest example of the college trying to reach new students. In recent months, the college has signed a number of agreements with international institutions seeking to bolster the college’s international population and create new learning opportunities to current students.

“We have to think differently. It’s can’t be what it has been over the years,” Moono said. “We have to think differently and this is one way we are trying to do that.”

Wilson-Sparrow added the mobile units are also a unique opportunity for businesses to complete on-site training without having to provide accommodations, an issue organizations have struggled with in the past.

She added that the mobile units will also help connect the college with individuals who may be looking to pursue higher education or obtain a degree or certificate based on a field they learned through the training program.

“We want to look at each of those cases to make sure that the pathway is there and no matter where they onboard, they can pathway to further education,” Wilson-Sparrow said. “We know the minute that they reach that certificate level or that two-year degree level, other job opportunities will open up to them that maybe wouldn’t have been there before.”

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @ChadGArnold.

.

.

Categories: Email Newsletter, News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County