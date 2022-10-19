SARATOGA SPRINGS — A date has not yet been set for the Saratoga Springs City Council’s vote on an aggressive panhandling ordinance.

The ordinance was proposed at the City Council meeting on Sept. 20 by Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino. If passed, the measure would prohibit solicitation in various spaces in the city including within 20 feet of an ATM; in a parking garage, lot or station or the sidewalk adjacent to those areas or within any area of a public skyway, alley or tunnel.

Panhandling in parts of downtown Saratoga Springs and at a handful of key entranceways to the city has become an increasingly contentious issue in recent years. Some property and business owners have said the prevalence of panhandling in parts of the city has been off-putting for visitors and customers.

The city has yet to provide any data regarding panhandling.

Most of the people crowded into the council’s chamber for Tuesday night’s meeting were there to address the ordinance.

Inside City Hall, Saratoga Springs resident Hollyday Hammond sat in the back row of the chambers, holding a sign that said “Invest in humanity — Fund humane service + resources.”

Many speakers said treating homeless people like criminals won’t resolve the issue.

“I truly do not understand why we as a society continue to invest time, money and resources in programs that do not seek to address the root causes of the issues at hand,” she said. “This ordinance does nothing but continue the cycle of poverty and incarceration while continuing to stigmatize the unhoused community, which is exactly why we are where we are right now.”

Kristen Dart, who also attended the meeting, said that the city’s police reform plan discusses not using police force against impoverished people.

Number 37 of the plan states, “’Invest in local programs that address the food security and housing security needs of people living in precarity, rather than criminalizing them for their poverty.’ Despite having no other place to go, unhoused people are regularly subjected to harassment from police while living in public space. By increasing funding to the shelter system and public housing programs, we can move towards supporting everyone’s ability to live in dignity.”

“It was a commitment you all made during your election and this seems to be a clear violation of the compact that you made with the community,” she said at the meeting.

Dart also said people have been told the ordinance was created to protect the safety of people in the city and to help downtown businesses.

“But the Downtown Business Association has been very happy to share online over and over again what banner business they did this summer,” she said.

Downtown Business Association Board of Directors member Dan Bullis said he’s seen aggressive panhandling and women having profanities shouted at them on the streets.

“Everybody complains about it,” said Bullis, who owns Saratoga CoWorks on Broadway. “There’s people on the streets that are lying on the sidewalk, that’s a problem. The panhandling, that’s a problem and people getting aggressive with everyone, but specifically women — it’s not a good thing.”

He said the association supports the ordinance.

“As a board, we haven’t taken a poll of our members, but as a board, we’re looking at it as a positive step in the right direction,” he said.

Outside of City Hall, Martin Manley, of Schenectady, and Greg Giorgio, of Altamont, both members of the Industrial Workers of the World labor union’s upstate New York branch, were talking to people about how panhandling is a First Amendment right.

“Anytime you limit people’s ability to be on a street in a public setting, you’re interfering with potential free speech issues,” Giorgio said.

He said the city needs to not only look at why there are homeless people in the area, but also how this homelessness and the proposed ordinance would disproportionately affect people of color and people with refugee status or varying immigration status.

He also said if passed, the ordinance could lead the city down a “slippery slope.”

“If you pass a regulation or city ordinance that regulates people’s ability to be on the street for any reason, then what’s next?” Giorgio said. “In other words, how far are we going to go?”

Following the various public hearings at the meeting, Shelters of Saratoga Executive Director Duane Vaughn spoke about the city’s and the organization’s initiative to move the Code Blue shelter to what is currently the city’s Senior Center at 5 William St.

On Monday, the city announced plans for Shelters of Saratoga to occupy the building and create a navigation center to help homeless people in the community.

Currently, Shelters of Saratoga staffs a Code Blue shelter at 4 Adelphi St. However, the facility only has room for 60 cots.

“It’s cramped, it’s tight,” Vaugh said.

Vaughn said the move will give the organization a much-needed, larger space for more future opportunities such as helping people learn skills to gain employment.

He said he’s had conversations with the owner of Olde Bryan Inn and Longfellows Inn & Conference Center, Steve “Sully” Sullivan, about getting people on-the-job training.

Mayor Ron Kim also said conceptual plans have been made to put transitional housing on the William Street plot. He said the city will begin looking for state and federal funding for that project.

Categories: Email Newsletter, News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs