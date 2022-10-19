Colts rookie Alec Pierce among Week 7 waiver wire solutions to navigate bye week blues

Bye weeks weren’t that much of an issue in Week 6 considering that none of the four teams featured elite offensive talent, but Week 7 is a different story.

That’s because four of the NFL’s elite offenses are on bye this week in the Bills, Eagles, Vikings and Rams, and with that means many fantasy football teams will be left to search the waiver wire for replacements.

Luckily there are some names out there that should be able to hold down the fort until the bye week studs return in Week 8 and could offer value moving forward as a quality bench piece with the potential to start.

Here are this week’s top waiver wire targets at each position as well as a few bonus options for those in deep leagues.

Players must be rostered in less than 30% of ESPN leagues to make the list.

TOP PRIORITY

Alec Pierce, Colts WR (25.3% rostered)

This is the third week in a row that Pierce has appeared on the list, and this week he’s the top priority considering how many elite wide receivers are on bye. The Colts offense has become more pass happy in recent weeks and has been able to support multiple wide receivers, so Pierce offers a stable floor and has upside for more since he’s just scratching the surface as a rookie.

TOP RUNNING BACK

Latavius Murray, Broncos (7.5%)

It didn’t take long for Murray to take over as the Broncos starting running back, as he operated as the workhorse on Monday night against the Chargers and delivered solid production. Melvin Gordon was benched as a result, and while Murray might not see this kind of workload consistently since Mike Boone’s also still around, he’s worth an add since he appears to have the early down and goal line role on lock.

TOP QUARTERBACK

Matt Ryan, Colts (12.6%)

Ryan threw a season-high 58 passes in a Week 6 victory over the Jaguars in which he reverted back to the high-volume passer he was in Atlanta. While Ryan’s best days are behind him, he makes for a solid streaming option this week against a vulnerable Titans defense considering he’s developed a strong connection with young wide receivers.

TOP TIGHT END

Robert Tonyan, Packers (27.7%)

There are once again very few reliable options at the tight end position, but Tonyan emerged as a go-to target for Aaron Rodgers last week and could make for a solid streaming option as long as Randall Cobb is sidelined. Cobb’s expected to miss multiple weeks, so Tonyan should be on the streaming radar during that span.

ALSO CONSIDER

Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants WR (6.6%)

The Giants have had issues at wide receiver all season, but they saw the promising rookie Robinson return last week and produce solid results. Robinson’s got explosive playmaking ability and is someone Brian Daboll should feature plenty moving forward considering he was a high draft pick.

Deon Jackson, Colts RB (32.5%)

Jackson’s technically ineligible for the list since he’s rostered in over 30 percent of leagues, but I felt the need to address him since he’s become a must-start as long as Jontahan Taylor’s out. Taylor could be out again this week, so make sure to add Jackson if he’s still floating on the waiver wire.

DEEP LEAGUE DIVE

Daniel Bellinger, Giants TE (2.5%)

The Giants not only saw Robinson step up last week, as the rookie tight end Bellinger delivered his second-straight productive fantasy week. He’s well worth a look in deep leagues considering how thin the tight end position is and the fact that he’s out targeting most of the receivers in New York.

