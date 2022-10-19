Guilderland Police: Watervliet 19yo had handgun inside Crossgates Mall sporting goods store

GUILDERLAND – A Watervliet 19-year-old has been arrested, accused of possessing a handgun inside Dick’s Sporting Goods at Crossgates Mall late Tuesday afternoon, police said.

James F. Lunday, IV, 19, of Watervliet, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon in a restricted location, both felonies.

Lunday is accused of possessing a loaded Springfield XDS 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the store just after 4:30 p.m. Police were called there then for a report of a man with a handgun.

Lunday was arraigned and released to probation supervision to return to court later.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit assisted.

The incident comes three days after police said they arrested a 17-year-old on a weapons charge outside the mall. That 17-year-old was spotted by officers outside acting suspiciously and was eventually found to have a defaced and loaded gun, police said.

