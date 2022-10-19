High Schools: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake boys’ soccer shuts out Amsterdam 3-0

HIGH SCHOOLS – Brian Hughes and Ben Yerina each had a goal and an assist as Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake shut out Amsterdam 3-0 in a first-round game of the Section II Class A boys’ soccer tournament on Wednesday.

Stephen Booth also scored for the Spartans, who will play at No. 1 seed Columbia at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Also in Class A, Albany Academy blanked Gloversville 5-0, and South Glens Falls topped Mohonasen 3-1.

CBA topped Schenectady 7-2 in a Class AA game, as Erik Najtellari scored the first three goals for the Brothers.

Owen Everett scored two goals for CBA, which will play third-seeded Shenendehowa on Monday.

In Class B, No. 8 seed Broadalbin-Perth defeated Coxsackie-Athens 3-1, as Landon Russom scored two goals for the Patriots.

B-P (7-9-1) led 1-0 at halftime before Adam Slater tied it on a header for Coxsackie.

Russom put the Patriots ahead again, 2-1, and Alex Rogers, who assisted on both of Russom’s goals, put the game away by scoring with eight minutes left.

B-P will play No. 1 seed Mechanicville on Saturday.

Also in Class B, Ichabod Crane defeated Johnstown 4-0.

In Class D, North Warren topped Germantown 4-2.

BALLSTON SPA BLANKS SCHENECTADY

Keira Dashnow had two goals and an assist, and Olivia Verdile scored two goals to lead Ballston Spa to a 10-0 victory over Schenectady in the first round of the Section II Class AA gils’ soccer tournament.

In Class C, Stephanie Martin scored in overtime on assists from Alaina Aschmutat and Anna Spadaro to give Galway a 1-0 victory over Duanesburg 1-0.

Eibhleann McElhinney made nine saves for the Eagles.

Sydney Schell and Anderson Eggleston each scored two goals as OESJ rolled past Whitehall 7-0 in Class C.

Schell, who scored both of her goals on first-half penalty kicks, also assisted on goals by Lily Arduini and Jordan DeNinno in the first half as OESJ took a 5-0 lead.

Jade Bonneau made one save for OESJ, which will play Schoharie on Friday.

In Class CC, Mayfield advanced on penalty kicks after tying Berlin/New Lebanon 3-3 through regulation and overtime.

Abigail Chest scored two goals, and Jaidyn Chest scored one for Mayfield, and Abigail Chest, Jaidyn Chest and Madison Case all scored during the penalty kick series.

Lily Cahill scored two minutes into overtime to give LaSalle a 2-1 win over Stillwater.

Stillwater took a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Marlene Cerrone tied it at 1-1 in the second half.

Rachael Frazier scored a goal, and Syd Rogers made two saves as Maple Hill blanked Corinth 1-0.

Maple Hill (10-2-4) will play Voorheesville at 3 p.m. Friday.

Also in Class CC, Chatham shut out Canajoharie 5-0.

BETHLEHEM GETS PAST BH-BL

Bethlehem survived a five-set Suburban Council boys’ volleyball match against Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, 12-25, 25-18, 25-22, 26-28, 15-11, to improve to 14-1 in the league and 19-2 overall.

Alexander Schalk had 32 digs and four aces for the Eagles, Danny Battista had 38 assists and four aces and Cade Allen had 15 kills and three blocks.

SCOTIA DOWNS JOHNSTOWN

Scotia-Glenville got past Johnstown, 25-22, 25-14, 25-27, 25-15, in a Foothills Council girls’ volleyball match.

Tori Nardini had 12 kills and five digs for the Tartans, Grace Letterman had 16 assists and five aces, Teaghan Wilson had seven kills and five digs and Keeley Kristel had six kills and five assists.

Alyssa Whitback led Johnstown with 14 assists, six service points and five digs, and Camille Gray served for 15 points and two aces and had 13 digs.

Gloversville topped Amsterdam, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22, in a Foothills Council girls’ volleyball match.

Mckenzie Siler had three kills, five digs and two aces for Gloversville (6-6, 8-6), and Niah Rush had six service points and three aces.

Annie Fedullo led Amsterdam (3-11) with 12 service points and five kills, Kim Deida had three service points and two kills, and Payton Hoefs had 10 points, four kills and three digs.

Caris Hill had 17 service points, four aces, six kills and 12 assists as Cobleskill-Richmondville defeated Lansingburgh, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-12, in a Colonial Council match.

Claudia Walrath had seven kills and 14 service points for the Bulldogs, Samantha Rogers had six kills and five aces, Kiley Tefft had five kills and three blocks and Kiley Ellis had five kills.

Senior setter Delaney More had seven aces, 15 assists and 11 digs as Ichabod Crane (14-1) defeated Schalmont, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14.

Alexa Knapik had 10 assists for Schalmont (10-5), Ava Muse had 10 digs and Elena Lybrand had five kills.

In the Wasaren League, Mechanicville defeated Hoosic Valley, 25-14, 25-13, 25-22, behind 11 assists, eight service points and 11 digs from Jenna Tesoriero.

Kaitlyn Chan had 13 digs for the Raiders, and Jazzelle McLean had six kills and two blocks.

Tamarac downed Saratoga Catholic, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19, as Julianna Maxfield had seven kills, 15 digs and two aces for Tamarac (9-5, 9-6).

Arden Buhrmaster had nine service points, two aces and five kills for the Saints, Gianna Fiordimondo had seven digs and three service points and Julianna Montanino had five kills, six service points and two aces.

Julia Jawoirowski had nine aces, nine digs and nine kills as Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons defeated Loudonville Christian, 25-5, 25-12, 25-16, in a non-league match.

Rylee Van Auken had 14 assists and six aces for Bishop Gibbons, Julia Dobkowski had eight aces and nine digs, Katie Alarcon had eight digs and Alanah Kelly had six kills.

Averill Park defeated Mekeel Christian Academy, 25-8, 25-18, 25-18, as Emily Prest had 10 kills for the Warriors and Hannah Daly and McKenna Pelech each had 16 assists.

Gabriella Luna had 13 assists for Mekeel, and Jahdey Jackson had five kills.

South Glens Falls came back from down two sets to top Galway, 23-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-15, 15-13.

Kate McDonough had 25 kills, five blocks and four digs for the Bulldogs, Sydney Hart had 16 kills, four blocks and 10 acces and Haley Corso had 32 assists and nine digs.

Amber Kolpakas led Galway with 21 kills, Kailey Jankowski had 16 kills, Grace O’Brien had 36 assists and five blocks and Jayden DeVellis had 45 digs.

LADY BILLS WIN 7-1

No. 2 seed Johnstown began its quest to return to the Section II Class C field hockey final by beating No. 7 Corinth 7-1 in the quarterfinals.

Nicole Simon scored two goals for the Lady Bills, and Emily Pertell, Jena Barker and Cole Krempa each had a goal and an assist.

After a 1-1 first half, Johnstown broke it open by scoring four goals in the third quarter.

