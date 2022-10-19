Images: Scotia-Glenville girls’ soccer takes on Lansingburgh in playoffs (9 photos)

SCOTIA – Scotia girls’ soccer took on Lansingburgh Tuesday evening and came away with the 1-0 victory.
Photos from the match from our Peter R. Barber
More: Scotia-Glenville girls’ soccer tops Lansingburgh in Class A playoffs; Lange back to coach against alma mater
