Images: Scotia-Glenville girls’ soccer takes on Lansingburgh in playoffs (9 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
Scotia-Glenville's Abby Snyder celebrates a first half goal against Lansingburgh Tuesday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
Scotia-Glenville's Abby Snyder celebrates a first half goal against Lansingburgh Tuesday
SCOTIA – Scotia girls’ soccer took on Lansingburgh Tuesday evening and came away with the 1-0 victory.

Photos from the match from our Peter R. Barber

More: Scotia-Glenville girls' soccer tops Lansingburgh in Class A playoffs; Lange back to coach against alma mater

More: Scotia-Glenville girls’ soccer tops Lansingburgh in Class A playoffs; Lange back to coach against alma mater

.

Advertisement