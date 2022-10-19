Images: Shenendehowa girls’ volleyball takes on Columbia (14 photos)

By Erica Miller |
Shenendehowa’s Sabrina Kinkaid hits the ball against Columbia’s Grace Dwileski Tuesday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller
Shenendehowa’s Sabrina Kinkaid hits the ball against Columbia’s Grace Dwileski Tuesday
CLIFTON PARK – Shenendehowa girls’ volleyball prevailed over Columbia Tuesday in a sweep.

Photos from the match from our Erica Miller

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Sports

