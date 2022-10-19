Johnstown man charged with reckless assault of child after newborn found unresponsive

JOHNSTOWN — A Johnstown man has been charged with a felony count of reckless assault of a child after his newborn was found unresponsive last month.

On Tuesday, Johnstown Police arrested Jeremi M. Ferguson, 33, after the man’s newborn child was found unresponsive and bleeding by relatives on Sept. 20, the agency announced on Wednesday.

Police and members of the Johnstown Fire Department were dispatched to Ferguson’s Smith Street residence on Sept. 20 for a report of an unresponsive newborn and treated the child on the scene before the newborn was transported to the Nathan Littauer Hospital emergency room in Gloversville. The young girl was subsequently airlifted to Albany Medical Center for further treatment.

Johnstown Police Sgt. John Silva said on Wednesday that the newborn was released from the Albany hospital several days after she was checked in and had recovered well in the aftermath of the unspecified incident that left her unresponsive.

“The child is doing fine,” Silva said. “She has been released and she’s with her mother.”

More: All News | Fulton, Montgomery counties

According to police, the night that the girl was discovered unresponsive, police questioned Ferguson, which led to detectives securing numerous pieces of evidence at his residence. Johnson had been with his daughter before she was found unresponsive by relatives, according to the police.

Silva said the police conducted an investigation in the interim between the police finding the girl on Sept. 20 and Ferguson’s arrest on Oct. 18.

According to police, a warrant was requested for Ferguson’s arrest based on interviews with the suspect’s relatives, as well as evidence recovered at the scene and the girl’s medical records.

After Ferguson’s arrest on Tuesday, he was charged with one count of reckless assault of a child, a Class D felony.

Ferguson was arraigned in Johnstown City Court by Hon. Brett Preston and released on his own recognizance. He was subsequently turned over to the New York State Police Fonda Barracks on an active warrant of arrest for grand larceny.

Ferguson is next scheduled to appear in Johnstown City Court on Oct. 25 at 9:00 a.m.

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News