Johnstown Police: Father charged with recklessly assaulting newborn; Child found unresponsive by relatives

JOHNSTOWN – A Johnstown man has been arrested, accused of recklessly assaulting his newborn child last month, Johnstown Police said.

The child was found unresponsive and bleeding by relatives last month, police said. The child was treated at Nathan Littauer Hospital and taken by helicopter to Albany Medical Center. A release Tuesday did not provide an update on the child’s condition.

Charged is the child’s father, Jeremi M. Ferguson, 33. He faces one count of reckless assault of a child, a felony, police said.

The investigation began just before noon Sept. 20, when police received a call to Smith Street for an unresponsive newborn, police said.

The child was treated at the scene by the Johnstown Fire Department and taken to Nathan Littauer’s emergency room, police said.

Officers and detectives then spoke with Ferguson, who had been with the child, police said. He “attempted to explain what had occurred prior to the child being discovered by relatives,” police said in a release.

That led to detectives taking numerous pieces of evidence. Then, based on interviews with relatives, medical records and evidence recovered, police got an arrest warrant and charged Ferguson.

Police took Ferguson into custody Monday. He was arraigned and released to return to court later. He was then turned over to New York State Police on an active grand larceny arrest warrant they had for Ferguson. Information on that case was not immediately available.

