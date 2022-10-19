Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Oct. 19 – From readers in Niskayuna, Scotia and Schenectady

Puccioni justified in seeking pay raise



I was distressed and disappointed to read your Oct. 12 editorial (“Now not the time to raise supervisor pay”) admonishing Supervisor Jaime Puccioni’s very modest proposed raise.

Yes. I said modest. The salary for this position has not been changed in 20 years. Secondly, there are supervisors in towns comparable to ours who make upwards of $100,000 a year.

The supervisor is the chief fiscal officer of Niskayuna who oversees a budget of $27 million; $58,000 seems extremely low for that level of responsibility.

To say “you knew what the salary was” is a poor argument. It seems this change is long overdue. Supervisor Puccioni is simply the first to have the fortitude to acknowledge this.

A role of this magnitude should not be considered part time. I believe the future of this town should invest in this position. It should be full time and the salary should reflect the level of responsibility of the position.

In the past, this position appeals to those who are retired or independently wealthy or to work a full time position in order to maintain a decent quality of life to live in this town I love.

I applaud Supervisor Puccioni in taking this step towards investing in the future of Niskayuna.

Sometimes making the right choice isn’t always the popular one. It takes a person with courage and conviction to do that-something that is exceedingly rare in local politics.

Allison Marinucci

Niskayuna

Glad to see some good things happen



Today was a day full of good things.

As I listened to guests on Ann Parillo’s Capital Region Today Public Access Show, I heard about many wonderful events happening in our area. Most either terrific theater events or events that support the community. Our community.

One good thing was the restart of Octavo Singers which will perform Handel’s Messiah on Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at Union College.

The last good thing I heard was that Alex Jones and his Free Speech System will have to pay over $1 billion for his lies about the Sandy Hook School shooting. To borrow a word from the aforementioned Messiah- HALLELUJAH.

We have freedom of speech, but we don’t have freedom of lies. Basically, that is the message of this jury verdict.

imagine your child was killed at his/her school and this (I will be a lady) man says it was all fake. The people involved were actors. The children who died were actors. How does someone live with themselves when they are spewing these lies? Oh, that’s right, Alex Jones made money. God says we are to forgive people, but it is hard to forgive someone so vile.

Guess I will just focus on the good things happening all around us when we look for them in our communities.

Janice Walz

Scotia

Union doing harm to Capital Roots



After 13 years on the West Coast, I returned to my native Schenectady to find my former employer, Capital Roots, in crisis.

Recently organized with SEIU Local 200, unionized staff continue to embarrass and shame the nonprofit and, specifically, CEO Amy Klein.

Capital Roots’ board voluntarily recognized the union, yet, for some reason unbeknownst to the adults in the room, SEIU continues to fight dirty and tear the organization apart through its adolescent behavior.

As a lifetime union supporter, who calls members of Cesar Chavez’s family close friends, I’m scared of this brand of disregard and callousness.

My work at Capital Roots, from 2004 to 2008, was paramount in my career. Since then I have worked in development raising millions of dollars — I’m no nonprofit slouch.

With my experience, I can say with clarity that SEIU’s and organizer Sean Collins’ actions are errant, obtuse, shameful and extremely dangerous: creating a false community narrative that will take years to rectify, deepening any organizational communication rifts, and endangering funding streams. In September Capital Roots canceled its largest fundraiser. This particular nonprofit unionization effort also seems contrary to SEIU’s mission itself in “creating a more just and humane society.” Is it more just and humane to facilitate the character assassination of Ms. Klein and place Capital Roots’ solvency in potential jeopardy? The hubris of this approach seems unconscionable.

Where is SEIU’s humility? We can fight Amazon and Starbucks, but where are we if we destroy our community’s roots? We are nowhere.

Eric Winders

Schenectady

