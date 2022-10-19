Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Oct. 19 – From readers in Niskayuna, Scotia and Schenectady

Puccioni justified in seeking pay raise
I was distressed and disappointed to read your Oct. 12 editorial (“Now not the time to raise supervisor pay”) admonishing Supervisor Jaime Puccioni’s very modest proposed raise.
Yes. I said modest. The salary for this position has not been changed in 20 years. Secondly, there are supervisors in towns comparable to ours who make upwards of $100,000 a year.
The supervisor is the chief fiscal officer of Niskayuna who oversees a budget of $27 million; $58,000 seems extremely low for that level of responsibility.
To say “you knew what the salary was” is a poor argument. It seems this change is long overdue. Supervisor Puccioni is simply the first to have the fortitude to acknowledge this.
A role of this magnitude should not be considered part time. I believe the future of this town should invest in this position. It should be full time and the salary should reflect the level of responsibility of the position.
In the past, this position appeals to those who are retired or independently wealthy or to work a full time position in order to maintain a decent quality of life to live in this town I love.
I applaud Supervisor Puccioni in taking this step towards investing in the future of Niskayuna.
Sometimes making the right choice isn’t always the popular one. It takes a person with courage and conviction to do that-something that is exceedingly rare in local politics.
Allison Marinucci
Niskayuna
Glad to see some good things happen
Today was a day full of good things.
As I listened to guests on Ann Parillo’s Capital Region Today Public Access Show, I heard about many wonderful events happening in our area. Most either terrific theater events or events that support the community. Our community.
One good thing was the restart of Octavo Singers which will perform Handel’s Messiah on Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at Union College.
The last good thing I heard was that Alex Jones and his Free Speech System will have to pay over $1 billion for his lies about the Sandy Hook School shooting. To borrow a word from the aforementioned Messiah- HALLELUJAH.
We have freedom of speech, but we don’t have freedom of lies. Basically, that is the message of this jury verdict.
imagine your child was killed at his/her school and this (I will be a lady) man says it was all fake. The people involved were actors. The children who died were actors. How does someone live with themselves when they are spewing these lies? Oh, that’s right, Alex Jones made money. God says we are to forgive people, but it is hard to forgive someone so vile.
Guess I will just focus on the good things happening all around us when we look for them in our communities.
Janice Walz
Scotia
Union doing harm to Capital Roots
After 13 years on the West Coast, I returned to my native Schenectady to find my former employer, Capital Roots, in crisis.
Recently organized with SEIU Local 200, unionized staff continue to embarrass and shame the nonprofit and, specifically, CEO Amy Klein.
Capital Roots’ board voluntarily recognized the union, yet, for some reason unbeknownst to the adults in the room, SEIU continues to fight dirty and tear the organization apart through its adolescent behavior.
As a lifetime union supporter, who calls members of Cesar Chavez’s family close friends, I’m scared of this brand of disregard and callousness.
My work at Capital Roots, from 2004 to 2008, was paramount in my career. Since then I have worked in development raising millions of dollars — I’m no nonprofit slouch.
With my experience, I can say with clarity that SEIU’s and organizer Sean Collins’ actions are errant, obtuse, shameful and extremely dangerous: creating a false community narrative that will take years to rectify, deepening any organizational communication rifts, and endangering funding streams. In September Capital Roots canceled its largest fundraiser. This particular nonprofit unionization effort also seems contrary to SEIU’s mission itself in “creating a more just and humane society.” Is it more just and humane to facilitate the character assassination of Ms. Klein and place Capital Roots’ solvency in potential jeopardy? The hubris of this approach seems unconscionable.
Where is SEIU’s humility? We can fight Amazon and Starbucks, but where are we if we destroy our community’s roots? We are nowhere.
Eric Winders
Schenectady
More: All Opinion | All News
Rules for commenting:
The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.
Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.
Election Letters:
The deadline for letters related to the November 8, 2022, general election is 5 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022.
Election-related letters are limited to 200 words.
Letters from candidates are not accepted, nor are letters that are part of a coordinated writing campaign.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Schenectady, Scotia Glenville, Your Niskayuna
10 Comments
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Janice Walz–yes, some good things are happening. The despicable Alex Jones will hopefully be chased for the rest of his life.
Other good news–The Durham Report started 3 years ago to provide distraction from the damaging Mueller investigation got its 2nd blow–another FAIL! Oooh…deep state conspiracy after our idol, tRump. DEBUNKED…but the damage has been done with all their lies.
Alex Jones is a severe blow to the credibility of the MAGA movement, which accepts him with open arms. But we shouldn’t be surprised. The evil this movement is engaged in, support of an unscrupulous narcissistic man for dictator, acceptance of a cult that believes their opponents are child traffickers who dine on their victims when not using them as sex slaves, their open hatred of individuals who don’t fit their idea of what it means to be an American, and open sowing of hatred and division is thinly camouflaged by their assertion that they are Christians. What a perversion of the teachings of Jesus Christ. Of course, had they studied the actual history of America they would know that Christianity was twisted to justify evil from the burning of witches and the enslavement of captive Africans, to the campaign of genocide so successfully conducted against the indigenous people of this continent. Greed, racism, and bigotry are the calling cards of every far-right fascist movement.
JClark 124 and Janice Walz how refreshing to start the morning with my coffee and such positive commentaries reflecting the great nation we live in the complaints will start soon I sure with the bulleted laundry lists of perceived wrongs and missed entitlements but thanks for the great letters. We are fortunate to live in this great nation!
Yes, how wonderful that we live in a country with the freedom to speak our minds free from government interference, yet also live in a country where you are responsible for the words you speak and the potential harm they cause. Good riddance to that quack Alex Jones.
The Daily Gazette did the residents of Niskayuna a service by pointing out that Puccioni who has only been in office for ten months wants a raise. She has 9 departments heads running the operation of the town in addition to the town attorney, receiver of taxes, town clerk. The Supervisor’s job is already full time. She made it part time. I am also distress and disappointed but not over some politician wanting more money. I am distressed over inflation and the economic downturn we are facing. Sorry but an elected official who wants a raise in the midst of inflation is not a public servant but just a politician who is self serving.
Don’t most employees expect raises during times of high inflation? This is a general question; I am not fully informed concerning the details of this case.
If the employees are contractual, they get a raise because of the contract. She is an elected official who has been in office for less than ten months. She is not a contractual employee. She wants a 10% raise. If you add up all the salaries of the department heads, town attorney, Town Clerk, Receiver of Taxes., these salaries add up to over a million dollars. Let’s face it these people are doing all the actual work. Also she just doesn’t want just this raise. She wants an ad hoc committee paid with taxpayers dollars to determine that her salary should increase by 50%. Also she is using select members of the Niskayuna Democratic Committee to message that she needs a 50% increase.
Those that favor she gets these raises should pay for the raises themselves. Just my opinion
Thank you for explaining your viewpoint.
How would you propose, specifically, that the supervisor go about increasing the salary of the position that hasn’t been increased in years and pays less than many of the other positions at town hall? Other positions have union contracts or increases through the budget process. I don’t see this as any different. If the town board doesn’t believe the increase is justified, they’ll vote it down. If the residents don’t think it’s justified, they’ll vote her out.
First the other people at town hall are actually doing the hard work. Secondly if she wants a raise then make it part of her 2023 campaign. She doesn’t want just the 10% raise but actually wants her salary increased to 50%. She should propose a raise hike as part of her campaign goals. Let the voters.
She also wanted to run for office and knew what the position paid. Again just my opinion.