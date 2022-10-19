NFL 2022: Week 7 picks and TV listings

NFL 2022 – I could brag about my Philadelphia Eagles being the only undefeated team in the NFL, starting the season 6-0.

However, I will take a break from telling you how great my Eagles are by giving props to the two teams that play at MetLife Stadium, the Giants and Jets.

Who had on their bingo card that the Giants would be 5-1 and the Jets be 4-2? The Giants are showing some life under new head coach Brian Daboll, and they are proving to be comeback kids in recent games.

Second-year Jets head coach Robert Saleh has his team playing hard. Quarterback Zach Wilson appears to have improved his play. The Jets had a very impressive win last Sunday in Green Bay.

Can these two teams keep it up? Who knows. Personally, I hope the Giants don’t. Sorry, Giants fans.

If I can make a request to the NFL office, please, no more prime-time games for the Denver Broncos. They are awful. Quarterback Russell Wilson is on the downside of his career. The coaching is bad.

The Broncos are scheduled for a Sunday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 11. NBC must flex out of it now! The Jets play the Bills that day. Move that game to Sunday night.

After starting off the season slow with my picks, I am on a roll. I was 10-4 Week 6 to improve to 55-38-1, which puts me in a three-way tie for the lead in the VIP portion of the Daily Gazette’s U Pick ‘Em football contest. My Gazette colleague Adam Shinder was 6-8. He is 51-42-1.

Here are my Week 7 picks.

THURSDAY

Arizona 21, New Orleans 20

SUNDAY

Baltimore 34, Cleveland 21

Tampa Bay 24, Carolina 10

Cincinnati 28, Atlanta 24

Dallas 31, Detroit 14

N.Y. Giants 27, Jacksonville 23

Tennessee 30, Indianapolis 17

Green Bay 28, Washington 10

N.Y. Jets 35, Denver 7

Las Vegas 34, Houston 14

L.A. Chargers 20, Seattle 17

Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20

Miami 24, Pittsburgh 20

MONDAY

New England 40, Chicago 10

WEEK 7 TV SCHEDULE

(Subject to change)

THURSDAY

Amazon Prime Video — New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m. (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung).

SUNDAY

FOX23 (WXXA) — N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink); Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi).

CBS6 (WRGB) and Paramount+ — N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn).

DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket — Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m. (Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver); Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale); Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake); Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m. (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson); Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins); Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Don Bell); Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuletta, A.J. Ross); Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin).

NBC13 (WNYT) and Peacock — Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m. (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark).

MONDAY

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ — Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters; ESPN2/ESPN+: ManningCast).

