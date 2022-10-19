SARATOGA SPRINGS — Downtown Saratoga can expect to see children and families packing the streets this Saturday as the Fall Festival makes its long-awaited return.

“We’re looking forward to having people back in town — seeing people’s faces, coming together, smiling,” said Christine O’Donnell, the administrative coordinator of the festival’s organizer, the Saratoga Downtown Business Association.

The day will include activities like face painting, a sidewalk parade and, of course, trick or treating at participating businesses. There will also be a read-aloud session at the Saratoga Public Library Patio, a graphic novel workshop at Northshire Bookstore and a Halloween movie at the City Center Parking Garage to end the night.

“I think this festival is something where families come here with their kids — or even if they don’t have kids — and they just create memories with their community,” said O’Donnell. “There’s going to be a lot of laughing.”

This will be the first Fall Festival to take place in Saratoga since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Saratoga DBA hosted a scaled-down version called Fall Festivities but, according to Saratoga DBA President Deann Devitt, this Saturday’s event will mark a return to normalcy.

“We’re really excited to go back to normal and see everybody downtown enjoying themselves,” said Devitt. “Fall Festival has traditionally been an all-around fun day.”

Plus, with the return of the Fall Festival comes the return of a family favorite activity: the pumpkin roll.

Beginning at noon, children and their families will make their way to the top of Caroline Street and roll a pumpkin downhill to the corner of Maple Avenue and Putnam Street. This year, bales of hay will be placed throughout the street to make the run down even more exciting. At the bottom of the hill, rollers will be met with a coupon to Ben & Jerry’s or Saratoga Strike Zone.

“Seeing the joy on the children’s faces as they chase their pumpkin are moments every parent should try to capture,” said Daniel Klein, an organizer from the Rotary Club of Saratoga Springs, which has run the pumpkin roll since 2018. “We are very excited to once again offer the most fun activity at Fall Fest.”

The Fall Festival will run on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Beginning at 6 p.m. at the City Parking Garage, organizers will screen “Hocus Pocus.” Attendees can enter at 37 High Rock ave, the ground floor of the parking garage. They’re advised to dress warm and bring chairs and blankets. For more information visit saratogaspringsdowntown.com/fallfest2022.

Here’s a look at which organizations are participating in trick-or-treating:

Celtic Treasures

deJonghe

BurgerFi

Menges & Curtis

Savory Pantry

Dark Horse

Impressions

Tailgate & Party

Pink Paddock

Saratoga Candy Co.

Saratoga Springs Visitor’s Center

Saratoga Arts

The Local – Pub & Teahouse

Berkshire Hathaway – Blake Realtors

G. Willikers

Scallions

The Broadway Grind

Categories: Email Newsletter, Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, Saratoga Springs