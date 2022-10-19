Saratoga Sheriff: Schenectady man stole dirt bikes in Ballston building break-in

TOWN OF BALLSTON – A Schenectady man stole two dirt bikes from a building he illegally entered in the town of Ballston last week, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said.

William L. Kelone, 19, of Schenectady, was arrested last Thursday and charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny, both felonies.

Kelone is accused of stealing the dirt bikes from the France Lane building three days earlier, early in the morning on Oct. 10, officials said.

Kelone was arraigned and released to pre-trial services with the probation department to return to court later.

The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police.

