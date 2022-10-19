Saratoga Springs man linked to Queensbury burglary via DNA, sheriff says

QUEENSBURY – A Saratoga Springs man was linked to a Queensbury burglary via DNA, Warren County Sheriff’s officials said.

Anthony T. Putnam, 33, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief, felonies.

Putnam is accused in connection with a break-in at a Queensbury business, officials said Wednesday in a release. The release did not describe the break-in further.

But officials indicated they linked Putnam to the burglary through DNA, officials said.

Putnam was arraigned and released to return to court later.

