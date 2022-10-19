ALBANY — The Schenectady County Democratic Committee filed a state ethics complaint Tuesday against an anonymous operation predominantly engaged in an online blitz against state Senate candidate Michelle Ostrelich, D-Niskayuna.

Committee Chairman Frank Salamone, in a letter to the state Board of Elections, accused the shadowy Kennedy Project of illicitly not disclosing campaign information, including expenses, while seemingly functioning as an unregistered political entity.

The Kennedy Project presents itself as a group of lifelong Democrats. It has launched six “advertisements” on social media appearing to pooh-pooh Ostrelich’s progressive bonafides. One spot explicitly encourages voters to support the Democratic candidate’s rival, incumbent state Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville.

Salamone described the group as a “dark-money” organization. The term “dark money” refers to political spending in which the funding source is not disclosed. He maintained that the nature of such attacks would seem par for the course in the lead-up to Election Day, but the Kennedy Project’s lack of transparency may trigger “civil and criminal penalties.”

“Most importantly, however, if the BOE concludes that The Kennedy Project is acting as an unregistered independent expenditure committee, it would be imperative to compel disclosure to ensure that the public is provided insight into who is attempting to surreptitiously influence New York’s 44th Senate District to elect longtime entrenched Republican, Jim Tedisco,” Salamone wrote.

State Board of Elections officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The weeklong string of videos touch on subjects ranging from Tedisco’s union support to Ostrelich’s gun ownership. Ostrelich has characterized the spots as a smear campaign against her and her family. Her spouse and Niskayuna Board of Education member Howard Schlossberg is described in one video as Ostrelich’s “politician husband”.

Only one video so far has attacked a separate candidate: Republican Party- and Conservative Party-endorsed state Supreme Court candidate Tom Marcelle, which the Kennedy Project called too ideologically bent to the right.

Some recent videos say, “Produced by the Kennedy Project: lifelong Democrats not affiliated with any candidate or committee.” The group’s unnamed chair has described themselves as a former Schenectady County Democratic Committee member who served alongside Ostrelich.

Ostrelich has been a Schenectady County legislator since 2019 and previously served on Niskayuna’s Zoning Board of Appeals. She started becoming politically active in 2016 before her first bid against Tedisco two years later.

In a statement, Ostrelich claims that Tedisco is in cahoots with the Kennedy Project. She wrote that the video attacks are “beneath the office of the New York State Senate.” In a joint news statement regarding the complaint, the county legislator and supporters mostly aimed their suspicions and their dismay at the local GOP for such attacks.

“Is Jim Tedisco so worried about losing this race that he’s willing to support his campaign with dirty money?” Ostrelich said. “He should be ashamed.”

Tedisco spokesperson Adam Kramer called Ostrelich’s remarks a baseless distraction and insisted that the state senator has run a positive campaign against the Niskayuna Democrat.

“Someone needs to tell her that whatever is happening is originating from inside her own house and not from Republicans, but by disaffected Democrats who know her best and clearly believe she’d be a train wreck for taxpayers if elected,” Kramer said. “It’s easy to make false and baseless accusations. Let’s see any proof that our campaign had anything to do with this — because there is none!”

Saratoga County Democratic Committee Chair Martha Devaney believes the nature of the anonymous attacks are reminiscent of GOP tactics. Salamone pointed fingers at Tedisco’s campaign, his supporters and the recently resurrected Schenectady Republican Committee.

The city GOP on Oct. 12 released leaked audio from a private Rensselaer County Women for Change candidate forum in which Ostrelich appeared to compare firearms at an Adirondack Republican committee picnic with a poor Schenectady neighborhood banquet. The Kennedy Project attacked Ostrelich’s comments as racist in the group’s debut video posted on YouTube later that day.

Schenectady GOP Chairman Matt Nelligan denied any involvement in the Kennedy Project. Nelligan has speculated that the project is likely connected to Niskayuna-based Linda Rizzo, who filed an ethics complaint against Ostrelich in August for having a Schenectady County official on her campaign payroll.

The sitting county Democratic committee member declined involvement with the Kennedy Project and explained that she’s not technologically savvy enough to craft such videos.

Scores of Niskayuna Democrats have received emails from the John F. Kennedy-branded group, Rizzo asserted. The public Ostrelich critic, Tedisco supporter and self-proclaimed moderate claimed she’s among upwards of 30 other party members in town who back the Kennedy Project’s work.

The Democratic committee member declined to give out any specific names.

Rizzo said that a number of Niskayuna Democrats are upset over Ostrelich’s alleged involvement in helping unseat several incumbents during the local committees’ June primaries.

A campaign spokesperson for the Ostrelich campaign said that Rizzo should be concerned about dark money “if she’s truly interested in preserving democracy.”

Rizzo also recently spoke out at a town meeting against Democratic Niskayuna Supervisor Jaime Puccioni’s proposal for a $4,700 pay increase. Rizzo even went so far as to say that she received information that Puccioni has discussed an effort to convert the supervisor’s job from part time, which it is now, to full time.

Tyler A. McNeil can be reached at 518-395-3047 or [email protected]

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, Email Newsletter, News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna