Scotia-Glenville overcomes Troy’s defense for 4-0 win

SCOTIA — With Troy focusing a great deal of its defensive attention on Kofi Jack, Matt Schraa figured he would have a good chance to score Wednesday in Scotia-Glenville’s Section II Class A first-round soccer game.

When that opportunity presented itself, the junior center midfielder didn’t miss, and Jack did his own scoring thing afterward to reach a milestone in the Tartans’ 4-0 victory over the Flying Horses.

“Kofi has most of our goals, and a lot of teams know about him,” Schraa said after sending his team in the winning direction with his unassisted second-half tally. “They put three guys on him. It gave me space.”

Schraa scored 52:33 in and later assisted on two of Jack’s three goals in a game that had little resemblance to last season’s quickly-decided 10-1 opening-round win against Lansingburgh.

“We were pressing too much. We got a little impatient,” Scotia-Glenville coach Keith Jack said after his Foothills Council South Division champs (No. 5 seed, 15-1-1) finally broke through to extend their win streak to 13 games. “When you’re used to scoring goals, it’s, ‘What’s going on?’”

Troy’s game plan was to surround and bother Kofi Jack, and although the star senior was able to work his way free several times and shoot the ball, not until late was he able to notch his 49th, 50th and 51st goals of the season. No Foothills Council player has ever scored more in a single fall campaign.

“I got past them and I was creating opportunities. I was mostly frustrated with myself,” said Jack, whose first-half bids included a drive off the crossbar and another that was saved by Troy netminder Justin Matrose. “I knew at some point I’d get mine.”

Schraa got his first as part of a strong all-around performance.

“This season hasn’t been great for me,” Schraa said. “I wanted to show what I could do today.”

“If we gave out a game ball, it would go to Schraa. That’s the best game he’s played all season,” Keith Jack said. “He attacked and set up two goals. He got back and was winning balls. When Matt plays the way he can play, we’re a different team.”

Schraa found himself uncovered and flicked the ball into the left corner after Matrose came off his line and toward the Tartan junior.

“I was debating going past him,” Schraa said of his sixth goal. “He came out and slid and I scored on a little chip.”

“Schraa’s goal was huge,” Keith Jack said. “Once he scored, it was a different game.”

Sam Feinberg assisted on Kofi Jack’s first goal at the 66:54 mark, and Schraa had the assists — including a perfectly placed lob pass — when Jack scored at the 70:40 and 85:31 marks.

“Two assists and a goal, I’m happy for him. I’ve been playing with him forever and that was the best I’ve seen him,” Kofi Jack said of Schraa. “I couldn’t help but smile because of those passes he gave to me.”

Troy (No. 12 seed, 3-14) managed only two shots and Scotia-Glenville goalie Zach Place made his only save with 19 minutes left. Quinn Fasciglione and Tevaughn Carr helped anchor the Tartans’ midfield group that allowed a handful of Troy penetrations.

“They did a great job of breaking up plays,” Keith Jack said.

Scotia-Glenville held the advantage in corner kicks (14-0) and shots (24-2), and Matrose finished with 10 saves.

Scotia-Glenville will play at La Salle (No. 4 seed, 10-3-3) Saturday at 7 p.m. in a quarterfinal game. Scotia-Glenville’s 2021 season ended with a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to Averill Park, a game the Tartans led 1-0.

“Last year the boys were disappointed with the way it ended,” Keith Jack said. “We just need to be determined. We’re on a good roll, but obviously the games get tougher as you go along.”

Halftime: Tied 0-0. Troy scoring: None. Scotia-Glenville scoring: Schraa 1-2, Jack 3-0, Feinberg 0-1. Goalies: Troy, Matrose, 10 saves. Scotia-Glenville, Place, 1 save.

