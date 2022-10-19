Sports briefs: UAlbany women’s basketball picked to win America East

The UAlbany women’s basketball program was picked to finish first in the America East Conference preseason poll, which was unveiled Wednesday.

The Great Danes won last season’s America East championship, and head coach Colleen Mullen’s program returns its top eight scorers. Included among those eight players are junior Kayla Cooper and senior Helene Haegerstrand, a duo that landed on the America East’s preseason all-conference team.

Joining Cooper and Haegerstrand as all-league selections were Binghamton senior Denai Bowman, Vermont junior Anna Olsen, Vermont senior Emma Utterback and Maine senior Anne Simon.

UAlbany received seven first-place votes in the poll. Receiving a first-place vote apiece were No. 3 Vermont and No. 5 Binghamton. Maine was predicted to finish in second place, NJIT was fourth, and following Binghamton — in order — were UMass Lowell, New Hampshire, Bryant and UMBC.

New Hampshire and Bryant tied for seventh place.

UAlbany finished 23-10 last season.

Poffenbarger honored again

For the fourth straight game, UAlbany quarterback Reese Poffenbarger has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week.

Poffenbarger was 26 of 35 for 337 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in last Saturday’s 38-37 overtime loss to Hampton. It’s the first time a UAlbany quarterback has thrown for four touchdowns since Jeff Undercuffler did it three times in the 2019 season.

Six Liberty League honors for RPI

Six RPI student-athletes earned Liberty League honors.

Freshman punter Anderson Burke was named Football Rookie of the Week. He averaged 39.5 yards on his eight punts in last Saturday’s 16-13 win over Hobart. He had a 63-yard punt, and three punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

Sophomore quarterback Jake Kazanowsky earned Football Offensive Performer of the Week. Kazanowsky led a 10-play, 70-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give RPI a 14-13 lead, and then he scored on a two-point conversion attempt for a three-point lead. He finished the game 20 of 33 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Senior Morgan Lee earned Women’s Cross Country Performer of the Week. Lee finished second at the 6k Rowan Inter-Regional Border Battle at Dream Park in 21:22.0 last Saturday, leading the Engineers to a third-place finish in the 35-school race.

Senior Matt Lecky collected Men’s Cross Country Performer of the Week. Lecky won the the 309-competitor, 8k Rowan Inter-Regional Border Battle at Dream Park in 24:15.1 and was victorious by 2.6 seconds. RPI won the meet.

Freshman Nikki Ridenour and sophomore Lorna Flores Gonzalez were named Women’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week. At the national ITA Cup in Georgia, Ridenour and Flores Gonzalez won their first-round match, defeating a duo from Bowdoin College in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, to advance and secure All-America status. They then faced the No. 1 team of Shianna Guo and Sylwia Mikos, a pair of sophomores from The University of Chicago, and lost 4-6, 6-3, 10-6, in the quarterfinals.

Siena cross country sweeps awards

Siena cross country swept of the MAAC Weekly Awards for the second time this season.

Fifth-year runner Olivia Lomascolo won Female Runner of the Week honors for the third time this season, while senior Brandon Olden was honored as the Male Runner of the Week for the first time this season.

Both runners competed in the 2022 ECAC/IC4A Cross Country Championships, which took place last Saturday at Van Cortlandt Park in New York. Lomascolo took third place in the women’s 6k with a time of 21:10.0, while Olden placed 17th in the men’s 8k with a time of 24:34.8. The pair earned All-East and All-IC4A honors, respectively, for the second straight seasons, and came out as the top MAAC finishers in each respective race.

Espinoza honored

SUNY Cobleskill sophomore John Espinoza was named the North Atlantic Conference’s Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week.

Normally a midfielder, Espinoza was pressed into action as the goalie due to injuries and academic conflicts on Sunday. In his second career start, he posted a 2-0 shutout at Northern Vermont University-Johnson, making eight saves and defending five corner kicks as the Fighting Tigers ended a 15-game winless streak.

SUNY Cobleskill wins cross country awards

Two SUNY Cobleskill cross country men’s runners and one from the women’s team were recognized by the North Atlantic Conference.

On the men’s side, junior Nick Logan, a Queensbury High School graduate, and first-year Jack Gemmett, a Schalmont High School graduate, won awards. Logan was honored as the Cross Country Runner of the Week for the second consecutive week and third time this season. He won last Saturday’s WNEU Golden Bear Invitational hosted by Western New England University in 26:22.

Gemmett earned Rookie of the Week for the sixth time this season after finishing in 27:10. SUNY Cobleskill finished third in the meet.

First-year runner Alyssa Freeguard was named Rookie of the Week and Runner of the Week.

Freeguard placed ninth overall in a 73-runner field at the WNEU Golden Bear Invitational in a time of 25:33. SUNY Cobleskill finished fifth.

Siena soccer clinic

The Siena men’s soccer team will hold a Fall ID Clinic Nov. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. The clinic will give prospective athletes from grades 9-12 a chance to improve their knowledge and skills of the game of soccer.

The camp, which will be conducted by Siena’s coaching staff, costs $125 per-person to attend. For more information, email assistant coach Jim Clementi at [email protected]

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, UAlbany