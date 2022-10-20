Broadalbin-Perth, Fonda-Fultonville to meet in Class C South Division clash

BROADALBIN – For the second time in as many weeks, the Broadalbin-Perth football team is set to face a local rival in a crucial Class C South Division contest.

Last week, the Patriots edged Johnstown, 25-22, at Knox Field to clinch a playoff spot. This week, B-P (6-2 overall, 5-1 Class C South) will host unbeaten Fonda-Fultonville in a matchup of the top two teams in the division.

“It is great that we were able to lock up a playoff spot last week. This week we are focused on earning the best possible seed,” Broadalbin-Perth coach Rick Wallace said. “With only three home games this year, we are motivated to earn another one in front of our home crowd.”

In last week’s game at Johnstown, Ryan Savoie had five catches on the night for 144 yards and two touchdowns, while Sam Hotaling completed 6 of 9 passes for 152 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Hotaling and Colin Cotter also ran for B-P touchdowns.

Defensively, senior Camron VanSlyke had three interceptions and a fumble recovery for B-P despite playing with one arm heavily wrapped up and padded.

“Last week was a great team win. We were able to overcome a few mistakes throughout the course of the game,” Wallace said. “The most important takeaway from the game was the grit that the team displayed throughout the game. I am proud of the mental toughness that they showed in key moments.”

Fonda-Fultonville improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in Class C South Division play with a 47-6 home victory over Cobleskill-Richmondville last Friday. Jonathan Cranker scored on runs of 63 and 36 yards for the Braves. He also caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Cusack. Peyton Webber, Jackson Croucher, Owen Hicks and Karsen Bulan also scored rushing touchdowns for FFCS, which has outscored its last four opponents by a 204-6 margin.

“They are a really good football team and are undefeated for a reason. It is another team with explosive athletes and a physical offensive line,” Wallace said. “We will have to be sound with our tackling and gap responsibilities to limit big plays. We are excited for the challenge.”

Last week’s win over Johnstown halted a two-game slide for the Patriots, who had opened the season with five straight victories. Wallace said that he hopes his team can put together four quarters of solid football against Fonda-Fultonville.

“We need to play a complete game. We feel that we have yet to do that this season. We have shown flashes,” he said. “Every game from this point on will be against good teams. Our goal is to continue cleaning up the little things and make sure that we are taking care of our individual assignments.”

FFCS and B-P last met in 2007 with the Patriots posting a 35-8 victory. The Braves lead the all-time series 15-2.

“We want to win every game that we play. Winning this week would give us momentum heading into the playoffs,” Wallace said. “It is important that we focus on this week. It will be another challenge that we need to rise up for.”

SIR BILLS HOST ICHABOD CRANE

After coming up just short against Broadalbin-Perth last week, Johnstown faces a must-win situation Friday as it hosts Ichabod Crane in its homecoming contest at Knox Field.

To keep their postseason hopes alive, the Sir Bills need a victory over the Riders.

“The team is doing the things necessary to put themselves in a good position for Friday night’s game,” Johnstown coach Paul Furman said.

Johnstown has had a roller-coaster season, alternating wins and losses over the first six weeks to post a 3-3 overall record and a 3-3 Class C South Division mark.

The ride continued last week as the Sir Bills surrendered the game-winning touchdown to Broadalbin-Perth on a 47-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-25 with just 1:41 to play.

After rushing for 297 yards two weeks ago in a win at Taconic Hills, Ryan Hoyt finished with 107 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries for the Sir Bills against B-P. Quarterback Jack Miller was 9 for 19 for 119 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions for Johnstown, while Brandon Frank had three second-half catches for 93 yards.

This week, Johnstown will host Ichabod Crane in its homecoming contest. The Riders played an intersquad scrimmage last week after Hudson ended its season and was unable to play.

“Homecoming is a special week for any high school in the country. Our players are committed to the overall goal of the season,” Furman said. “The team is focused on the task at hand. They continue to get better, and they are keeping an ever-forward vision.”

In its last game, Ichabod Crane (5-2 overall, 4-2 Class C South) posted a 33-12 in over Coxsackie-Athens on Oct. 7.

Johnstown needs a win to earn a ticket to the postseason, which begins next week.

“This week we will be focusing on our defense, and taking away their biggest plays. They have specific plays they like to run,” Furman said. “Ichabod Crane has a talented backfield, and their offense runs a similar offense to our own. They do some things that we do not but we both have some similarities.”

HUSKIES TO FACE RAVENA IN TITLE GAME REMATCH

After suffering its first loss of the season at Glens Falls on Oct. 8, Gloversville had an off week to regroup for its Class B title game rematch with Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk.

Gloversville coach Jim Robare said he’s not sure how his team will fare after a week off.

“It’s tough to say how the bye week will affect us,” he said. “It helps with getting everyone healthy for sure and trying to do something offensively.”

In its loss at Glens Falls, Gloversville surrendered a season-high 27 points, and was shutout first the first time this season in a 27-0 loss to the Indians.

Gloversville (5-1 overall, 5-1 Class B) allowed 140 and two touchdowns on 33 carries to Glens Falls’ Caiden Wilkinson. Offensively, the Huskies finished with 55 yards rushing on 28 carries and just 62 yards passing with three interceptions.

“It was a good wake-up call against Glens Falls and I feel the boys have a bit more urgency,” Robare said. “The team has been very good, and I believe they are more focused.”

In its game last week, Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk blanked Cohoes 49-0 to improve to 5-2 overall and 5-1 in Class B play.

“As always with Ravena it will be a battle in the trenches,” Robare said. “The keys to this week will be who will control the line of scrimmage, who will make the big plays, who doesn’t make the crucial mistakes, who plays penalty free, and can our defense contain some of Ravena’s players offensively.”

The Huskies lost both meetings with the Indians last season, dropping a 28-6 decision at home during the regular season and a 33-14 decision in the Class B title game at Christian Brothers Academy.

“[Ravena] is well-coached and they have kids that have speed and are physical,” Robare said. I believe our teams are identical. It should be a good challenge for us.”

The winner of this week’s game will likely be the No. 2 seed in Class C, earning a home date for the semifinals in two weeks.

