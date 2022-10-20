ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 3

It was a very rough Week 2 for 13 of the players in The Daily Gazette’s ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections.

There were 13 losing records last week. I was shocked by that. Maybe it’s early-season jitters from our players. There are six players who have losing records after Week 2, and three others are at .500.

Andy Weise had the best week. He posted an 8-3-1 record to take over the lead. Four players, including me, are tied for second, two points behind Andy.

Here is a look at the standings, with Week 2 records in parentheses:

Andy Weise 16-8-3 35 points (8-3-1)

Me 15-9-3 33 points (7-4-1)

David Trestick 15-9-3 33 points (5-6-1)

Christopher Chadwick 15-9-3 33 points (5-6-1)

Brian Unger 15-9-3 33 points (7-4-1)

Rowena Watson 14-10-3 31 points (5-6-1)

Kevin Sokolski 14-10-3 31 points (5-6-1)

GB-BE-ME 14-10-3 31 points (6-5-1)

Dutch Crazy 14-10-3 31 points (6-5-1)

Ryan Fay 14-10-3 31 points (7-4-1)

Rich Large 13-11-3 29 points (7-4-1)

Achilles 3-7-5 12-12-3 27 points (5-6-1)

Matthew Ruffini 12-12-3 27 points (5-6-1)

Harvey Kagan 12-12-3 27 points (5-6-1)

Jim Kalohn 10-14-3 23 points (4-7-1)

Towell68 10-14-3 23 points (5-6-1)

Michael Hutter 10-12-2 22 points (5-6-1)

RedLiner36 9-15-3 21 points (4-7-1)

Union Bob 9-13-2 20 points (4-7-1)

Richard Derrick 7-17-3 17 points (4-7-1)

Time for my Week 3 selections. There are just eight games to pick between Friday and Sunday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Friday. Email your picks to [email protected].

Here are my picks:

FRIDAY

Union at No. 6 UMass — UMass 4, Union 1

Colgate at Merrimack — Merrimack 3, Colgate 2

Mercyhurst at Clarkson — Clarkson 5, Mercyhurst 2

SATURDAY

Union at UMass — UMass 3, Union 2

No. 3 Quinnipiac at Maine — Quinnipiac 6, Maine 3

Colgate at Merrimack — Colgate 2, Merrimack 1

Mercyhurst at Clarkson — Clarkson 7, Mercyhurst 2

SUNDAY

Quinnipiac at Maine — Quinnipiac 5, Maine 1

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, Union College