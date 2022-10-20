EDITORIAL: Limit power of governor to suspend laws, spend money during emergencies

Time and time again during the pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, invoked special executive powers in the name of a health emergency to suspend state laws, override the state Legislature and evade fiscal oversight over state government contracts.

Hochul herself extended 10 disaster declarations in just the 14 months since she took office last August. During one, she used her authority to order the state purchase of $637 million in covid rapid tests from a campaign donor without comptroller review.

It’s true that governors sometimes need to invoke their emergency powers during a crisis in order to make things happen quickly, such as during a natural disaster like a hurricane or blizzard. They can’t wait around for the Legislature to convene and deliberate a response before taking action.

And arguably at the beginning and height of the covid crisis, when the state needed to ramp up its medical capabilities, impose quarantines and procure supplies in order to quell the spread of the virus, the governor could justify the use of emergency powers.

But there were times later on – when the situation was being managed and there was time and opportunity for the governor to seek the advice and consent of our elected state representatives – both Cuomo and

Hochul instead chose to extend the emergency declaration and retain those exclusive powers.

While we await the next crisis, the Legislature and the governor need to act to ensure that the special powers are necessary and that the state maintains oversight over government contracts.

First, the governor must sign a bill that’s on her desk to restore the state comptroller’s authority to review state contracts before they’re signed. The bill (A7925A/S6809A) would restore the comptroller’s power to review Office of General Services contracts over $85,000, as well as purchase orders and other procurement transactions. It also would give the comptroller oversight authority over certain SUNY and CUNY contracts.

Cuomo suspended the comptroller’s authority over the contracts. The current governor needs to protect taxpayers by restoring those powers.

Secondly, in a move more directly related to the emergency powers, the government watchdog group Reinvent Albany is calling on the Legislature to take back some of its control over the emergency declaration process by passing legislation that would force the governor to notify state lawmakers, affected local governments and the state comptroller’s office before any emergency powers are extended or modified, and to give them a chance to comment.

Throughout the past two years, we’ve called on the Legislature to reclaim more control over the crisis, for the governor to voluntarily give up power when the situation no longer justifies it and for the comptroller to have more control over state contracts.

While there’s a lull between emergencies, lawmakers and the governor need to get these conflicts resolved.

