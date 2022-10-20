Fake money suspects arrested in Wilton traffic stop, troopers say

WILTON – Three people were arrested last week in Wilton in connection with a counterfeit money incident in Queensbury, New York State Police said.

Nicholas C. Hendricks, 29, of Brooklyn, Terry S. Walley, 28, of Troy, and Kayla Vargas, 25, of New York City, were each charged, police said.

The initial incident happened just after 1 p.m. last Friday at the Walmart in Queensbury, police said. Troopers were called there for a report of a customer attempting to pay for merchandise with forged cash, police said.

That suspect, later identified as Vargas, left the location in a vehicle prior to troopers arriving, police said.

A short time later, however, troopers spotted the vehicle on Interstate 87 in Wilton and stopped it, police said. Troopers then found additional forged cash inside the vehicle. Vargas, Hendricks and Walley were all then arrested.

Hendricks and Walley were each charged with one count of first-degree possession of a forged instrument, while Vargas was charged with two counts, police said.

The three were arraigned. Hendricks and Walley were ordered held without bail. Vargas was released under probation supervision, police said.

