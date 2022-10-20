Galway man charged with rape of 11-year-old

GREENFIELD – A Galway man has been charged with raping an 11-year-old child, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said.

Jayden K. Buckmaster, 18, of Galway, was charged with one count each of first-degree rape and possessing a sexual performance by a child, felonies, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s officials made the arrest Wednesday.

Buckmaster was arraigned in town of Greenfield Court and was ordered held on $25,000 bail. He is to return to court later.

More: All News | Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa . GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs