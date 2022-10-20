High Schools: Cirilla, Schalmont cruise into next round of girls’ soccer playoffs

HIGH SCHOOLS – Gianna Cirilla had a hat trick and two assists to lead top-seeded Schalmont to an 11-0 win over Cairo-Durham in the Section II Class B girls’ soccer first round Thursday.

Simone Cassano, Annalise Tyler and Abigail Hughes each added two goals for the Sabres, with Cassano also notching five assists. Addison Shultis and Mia Ralston also scored, with Mia Defayette earning an assist. Georgia Clark and Skylar Blackwell combined for the shutout. Schalmont hosts Ravena in a quarterfinal Saturday.

Olivia Rogers had a hat trick to lead third-seeded Broadalbin-Perth to a 4-0 shutout of Coxsackie-Athens. Jillian Sassanella scored the other goal, while Macie Perry, Marcy Hotaling and Chase Tyler each had an assist. Jasa Cruz made 16 saves for Coxsackie-Athens, and Mairead Marsden saving one shot for the Patriots, who will host Holy Names Saturday.

Seventh-seeded Cohoes scored three goals in each half in its 6-0 win over Tamarac. Claire D’Angelico had two goals and one assist for the winners, with Quincy Hytko adding two goals. Jaclyn Benedetti and Clare Frank scored, with Shae Fontaine notching two assists. Lily Brennan made five saves in the shutout.

Keira Rogan’s two goals led a balanced attack in second-seeded Schuylerville’s 6-0 win over Cobleskill-Richmondville. Anna Armstrong had a goal and an assist, while Victoria Piteri, Anika Buff and Bella Buettner also scored. Nyssa Roennpagel made 15 saves for Cobleskill-Richmondville, with Taylor Barraclough stopping six for the Black Horses.

Fourth-seeded Mechanicville shut out Catskill 10-0. Maddy Hopeck had two goals and two assists, with Marisa Krosky contributing two goals and an assist. Madison Daley and Eliza Sauer each had two assists. Liv Horan made two saves for the shutout.

STRONG SECOND HALF PROPELS GLENS FALLS

Fourth-seeded Glens Falls scored four second-half goals to down Hudson 5-0 in a first-round Class B boys’ soccer match. Gavin Rittenhouse had two goals, while Landan Phipps dished out four assists. Tim Motsiff added a goal and an assist. Nate DiFiore and Cameron Shaver also tallied.

In Class C, top-seeded Voorheesville got two goals and two assists from Jake Johnson in its 8-0 win over Hadley-Luzerne. Robby Kind added a goal and three assists, with Jacob Bogdany having two goals.

Third-seeded Waterford-Halfmoon got a game-winning goal from Tristan Carutasu, his second of the game, in the Fordians’ 3-2 win over Greenwich. Josh Catanzarita also scored for the winners.

Hoosic Valley received goals from Tyler Eddy and Andrew Wood in its 2-0 win over Mayfield. Isaac Wiley got both assists. Sean Foreman made one save for Mayfield, with Logan Santiago stopping four for Hoosic Valley.

In Class AA, Hassan Mohsini had a hat trick to lead seventh-seeded Albany to a 5-1 win over Colonie.

KHOLSTININ POWERS BLUE STREAKS

Gabby Kholstinin finished with 16 assists, three aces and four digs in Saratoga Springs’ 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 sweep of Colonie in Suburban Council girls’ volleyball action. Sam Tracy had six kills and two blocks. Noelle Slye had seven kills and three digs, with Kadyn Castillo adding two aces, one kill, 13 digs and one assist. Colonie was led by Shannon Coyle’s 10 kills and 12 digs.

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake ran its record to 11-0 in the Suburban Council with a 25-16, 25-9, 25-17 win over Ballston Spa. Senior Peyton Felix finished with 13 kills and six blocks for the Spartans, while fellow senior Danielle Debonis had 32 assists and eight aces. Julia Haight led the Scotties with six kills and four digs. Carlie Koebberman added six kills, four digs and two blocks.

Columbia swept Troy, 25-13, 25-16, 25-19. Natalie Litrell had 14 kills and four aces for the Blue Devils. Arricca Silliman added nine kills and 11 digs. Lauryn Forand finished with 29 assists and three aces.

Bethlehem swept Averill Park, 25-16, 25-17, 25-21. Hannah Holwill had 17 digs for Averill Park, which also got six kills and seven blocks from Makenna Carter.

Niskayuna rallied from a set down to defeat Schenectady, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18. Anjana Kurian led the Silver Warriors with 12 assists, eight digs, three kills, seven aces and one block. Audrey Mason had nine assists, three kills and five digs. Ava Schewe added 11 kills, 12 digs, five aces and a block. Julia Mason finished with 21 digs and three aces.

Shaker downed Guilderland, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17 behind Layla Shipley’s 20 kills, 14 digs and two aces. Bri Hardwick added 39 assists and 10 digs. Madison LaCouture had seven kills. Guilderland was led by Ella Wickham’s three aces, 13 assists and four digs. Sara Allen had two aces and 11 digs, while Emily Norgrove finished with five kills, 11 digs and four aces.

Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons swept Middleburgh, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19. Julia Dobkowski led the Golden Knights with 16 service points, three aces and 21 digs. Julie Jaworowski added 18 kills. Rylee Van Auken contributed four kills and 11 assists, with Tatum Liverio having 10 assists. Middleburgh got 11 points, two aces and 12 digs from Skyler Czyszczon. Megan Bramer had eight kills, one block, eight assists and two digs. Halle Haemmerle finished with nine points, four aces and 10 digs, while Payton Yung had five kills and nine digs.

Mekeel Christian downed Schoharie, 25-17, 25-23, 19-25, 25-16 behind Gabriella Iuna’s 25 assists and Jahdey Jackson’s 14 kills. Isabella Iuna added four aces. Schoharie got 18 service points and three aces from Annabell Gell. Natalia Janiki had six kills and three blocks.

In the Colonial Council, Ichabod Crane downed Cohoes, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16, to improve to 15-1. Emma Scheitinger had six aces and four kills for the Riders. Maddie Kelley added five aces and four kills. Angie O’Leary finished with two aces, two kills and 11 assists. Ariana Sousis had three kills for Cohoes, while Brooke Godfrey-Fogarty had five digs.

Schalmont improved to 12-4 with a 25-21, 25-14, 16-25, 25-20 victory over Lansingburgh. Alexa Knapik had 17 assists for the Sabres, while Ava Muse had 12 digs. Keira Noga and Haley Rider each delivered eight kills.

In the Wasaren League, Stillwater endured for a five-set win over Saratoga Central Catholic, 31-29,25-17,22-25,20-25, 16-14. Kendall Clements had 22 assists and six aces for Stillwater, with Eden Resch adding nine kills and five aces. Arden Buhrmaster had 19 service points and seven aces for the Saints, with Gianna Fiordimondo contributing 18 digs. Jacqueline Fornabia had six points, two aces, six kills and five blocks.

