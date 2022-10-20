In the Pocket: Winning bowling ball got Tom Amyot back on lanes

Tom Amyot considered it a sign from above a couple of years ago when he won a ball raffle while watching his nephew, Don Amyot, roll in an Amateur League Bowlers Association of New York tournament at Uncle Sam Lanes.

Amyot, who will be 79 years old next month, hadn’t bowled for more than 35 years at the time, but he wanted to observe his nephew compete and support him after convincing Don to give the new A.L.B.A.N.Y. monthly tournaments a try. Don ended up winning the inaugural event at East Greenbush Bowling Center.

“I figured it was an omen winning that ball raffle, and I told my wife, Linda, that maybe it was finally time for me to get back in the game,” the elder Amyot said. “So, I’ve got to thank Jim Burton and Jeff Segel [who run the A.L.B.A.N.Y. series] for giving me back my interest in bowling. The ball was a 15-pounder, so Don got Uncle Sam proprietor Tom Walsh Jr. to swap it for a 14-pounder. I practiced a couple of times with it, and then I figured it was time to get back into a league.”

Amyot wound up joining the Daily Gazette league, which competes Tuesday afternoons at Sportsman’s Bowl. He continued to regularly bowl in the A.L.B.A.N.Y. events, and ended up winning a doubles event with Don, who gave his uncle valuable advice.

But the story gets even better. Last Sunday at Spare Time Latham, still weak after a bout with pneumonia, Tom Amyot won his first singles title, joining his nephew and Bob Northrup as the only two-time winners in A.L.B.A.N.Y. history. Amyot, carrying a 157 tournament average, rolled games of 173, 193 and 190 for a 556 triple, plus 174 pins of handicap for a 730 grand total to win by just two pins in the event for bowlers with averages less than 215.

“I went into last week’s tournament still recovering from pneumonia, and with very low expectations,” Amyot said. “I had to withdraw from last month’s members-only tournament because I was still too weak and I knew I didn’t have enough energy to bowl. I really surprised myself. Don was there encouraging me, and so was [Daily Gazette] league member Ron Skibinski, who kept telling me I had a chance to win. I felt like I was in a completely different zone, and I don’t really know what happened.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support from my wife, Don and Ron. Plus, Don not only supported me but also drilled up a new Track Proof ball for me. I was really pleased with myself. After the second game, I thought I had a chance to at least cash, but then I missed two 6-pins in the seventh and ninth frames of the last game, and I thought that I blew it.”

Even though he gave up the sport for more than three decades, Amyot is no stranger to kegling. The Troy native grew up in Wynantskill and bowled in the junior program at the now defunct Hi-Way Recreation Lanes. The Catholic Central High School and Siena College graduate bowled regularly in leagues. He competed for both CCHS and Siena and also belonged to the Trojan Keglers league at Thorn’s Colony Recreation, another defunct bowling center in Watervliet.

“I think the last league I was in was at Sportsman’s Bowl in the late 1970s, and then I dropped bowling when I got my Masters degree at the College of Saint Rose. I was just too busy at the time,” said the longtime auditor in the New York State Controller’s Office, as well as an accounting teacher at Saint Rose.

Amyot estimates his high single was a 265 way back at Thorn’s Recreation, and he figures his high triple was a 640, also at Thorn’s.

“Scoring was a lot lower back then,” he said. “I think the best average I ever had before I retired was between a 185 and 190 back when a 200 average was very hard to get.

“I really like the socialization and camaraderie of bowling. I enjoy the company, and I like the competition. It’s fun in the Daily Gazette league to bust on Doug Hopkins and some of the guys, although I’m usually pretty quiet.”

Amyot, who now lives in Colonie after living in Clifton Park for many years, loves bowling so much that he recently joined the Towne Pensioners league Friday mornings at Towne Bowling Academy so he can compete in two weekly leagues along with occasional tournaments. He’s also an avid golfer who has two career holes-in-one, including one in a NYSGA Series event at Oak Hill CC in Rochester. He competes in the ENYGA as well as another travel league on the links.

It was great to see the affable Tom Amyot hang on for the victory and keep pace with his nephew. Bowling tournaments are not just for our area’s many talented scratch bowlers. Handicap bowlers enjoy winning just as much.

Rounding out the cashers at Spare Time Latham were Ken Graham Jr. (728, $200), Jason Quick (724, $110), Craig Paulsen (685, $90), David Wolf (675, $80), Brittany Stillwell (670, $75), Don Amyot (662, $70), Deloris Canty (661, $60), Marty Browne (660, $50), Connie Gerardi (659, $50) and Cheryl Dalton (656, $50). The next tournament will be Nov. 20 at Sportsman’s Bowl.

STRIKES & SPARES

Scott Rogers and Paul Dumas won the inaugural Big Ron’s Scratch Doubles Tournament last week at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Sportsman’s Bowl hosts the Schenectady USBC Women’s Championship Doubles Tournament Oct. 29 (2:30 p.m.) and Oct. 30 (1:30 p.m.). Handicap is 90% of 440 per team. Top prize will be $800, based on 75 teams. Entry fee is $60 per team, plus an optional $10 for the scratch competition. Contact Kristen Zadrozny (518-466-9088) or Sharon Sager (518-376-6677) for more information.

Town ’N Country’s Challenge Night, a weekly sweeper, continues next Wednesday night at 9 p.m. It runs for 24 weeks, but there is no commitment. Bowlers roll three games on various challenging oil patterns. There will be weekly and quarterly payouts with clean pots and eliminators. Entry fee is $20. Call Anthony Scaccia (518-881-5054) for more information.

Sportsman’s Bowl will host a Tavern Tournament Sunday at 1 p.m. Entry fee for the four-person team event will be $100 per team. Handicap is 100%. First place is $500, based on 28 teams. One in six teams will cash. Contact Sportsman’s Bowl (518-355-4330) for more information.

The Boulevard Bowl 5-Person Baker Tournament has been rescheduled for Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. Handicap (80% of 240) is based on the average of the 5 bowlers. Entry fee is $150 per team. There will be 12 games of qualifying with the top three advancing into a stepladder finals. Contact Boulevard Bowl for more information.

Towne Bowling Academy hosts the TNBA Trio Tournament Saturday and Sunday. First place is $1,500, based on 80 teams. Handicap is 90% of 240. Entry fee is $90 per team, plus optional $10 for handicap singles or scratch singles. Bowlers must be certified by both the TNBA and the USBC. For more information contact Robert Danzy (518-507-2218).

The next event on the Capital District Youth Scholarship Tour will be Saturday at Patel’s Kingston Lanes at 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.cdystbowling.com.

Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center hosts its annual Baker Doubles tournament Sunday at 11 a.m. The field is limited to the first 63 teams. The format will be eight games of qualifying, with one in six teams advancing to round robin match play. All match play will be one game. The winning team receives 30 bonus pins. Entry fee is $200 per team. First place is $2,200 guaranteed, while low to cash will be $400.

But an even more lucrative event at Kingpin’s Family Fun Center will be its second annual Masters Tournament on Nov. 5-6, with a guaranteed first prize of $8,000, which is believed to be the richest local top prize for amateurs outside of a PBA or PWBA event. Steve Wagoner won last year’s inaugural tournament. The main event has 120 spots available. Entry fee is $290, or $250 if paid before Sunday. There is also a Saturday doubles sweeper. Contact Doug Bohannon at 518-793-9606 for information on either event.

Entries are filling up quickly for the fifth annual NYSCOPBA Over/Under Doubles tournament at Towne Bowling Academy. The squads are Nov. 18 (9:30 p.m.), Nov. 19 (2:30 p.m.) and Nov. 20 (9 a.m. and noon). Entry fee is $140 per team. Re-entry with the same team is $100. There can be only one PBA or PWBA member per team. Qualifying is three games across six lanes. One in five from each squad will advance to the bracket finals on the final squad Nov 20. First place will be a minimum of $3,000. To reserve your spot, call Towne Bowling Academy at 518-355-3939.

MAJOR BOWLING

Joel Donato rolled a 299 game during an 810 triple, Matt Fazzone ripped a 270-782, Joe Devellis hammered games of 290 and 289 on the way to a 776, Rich Strath recorded a perfect game en route to a 766 and Mike Isabella also tossed a 300 game to pace the City League Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

Billy McGaffin Jr. tossed a 277-809, Austin Van Buren drilled a 286-776 and Earl Lawrence Jr. fired a 269-764 in the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Kyle Wilkins delivered a 279-938, Mike Scaccia rolled a 257-932, B.J. Smith Jr. hammered a 257-904, Derek Foti ripped a 244-903 and Mark Hansen tossed a 258-900 in the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic Tuesday night at Boulevard Bowl.

Matt Swiatocha slammed a 278-1,053 four-game series, Matt Fazzone fired a 290-1,011, Billy McGaffin Jr. tossed a 286-1,002 and Liz Kuhlkin produced a 266-986 in the Towne Mixed Doubles at Towne Bowling Academy Wednesday night.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

Towne Bowling Academy 16-2, ABS 14-4, Falvey Real Estate 14-4, Broadway Lanes 13-5, DeCrescente Distributing 13-5, 20 North 12-6, Downs Roofing 12-6, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 11-7, J&F Lawncare 10-8, Sindoni Sausage 8-10, WMS Leasing 8-10, Bootlegger’s 8-10, Drive Line Motors 7.5-10.5, Rollarama 6-12, Boulevard Bowl 6-12, The Heritage Group 5-13, Kristel Mechanical 5-13, Da Royalty 5-13, Pete’s Auto 3.5-14.5, KKV Recovery 3-15.

———

Match summaries

Drive Line Motors (0)

Kate Clark 212-192-206 — 610, Chris Allen 214-227-246 — 687, Rob Beedelson 194-248-223 — 665, John Askew 209-204-210 — 623. Totals: 829-871-885 — 2,585.

20 North (3)

Joel Donato 254-257-299 — 810, Zack Terry 214-236-200 — 650, Scott Zalud 256-213-224 — 693, Chris Radliff 201-280-222 — 703. Totals: 925-986-945 — 2,856.

———

Boulevard Bowl (1)

PJ Derenzo 219-199-183 — 601, Derek Foti 205-198-166 — 569, Ken Wilkins 193-256-150 — 599, Mike Scaccia 247-221-244 — 712. Totals: 864-874-743 — 2,481.

Towne Bowling Academy (2)

Tom Earl 277-202-247 — 726, Tony Palumbo 215-214-278 — 707, Marty Capullo Jr. 212-201-205 — 618, Debbie Capullo 207-215-267 — 689. Totals: 911-832-997 — 2,740.

———

Rollarama (0)

Dan Rotter 228-185-171 — 584, Jeremy Clute 149-215-142 — 506, Ron Paradiso 219-206-198 — 623, Ken LaBelle Jr. 220-171-213 — 604. Totals: 816-777-724 — 2,317.

Falvey Real Estate (3)

Nick Harris 247-230-189 — 666, Dan Auricchio 214-211-210 — 635, Darrel Coonrad 206-235-223 — 664, Kenny Livengood 224-207-279 — 710. Totals: 891-883-901 — 2,675.

———

Sindoni Sausage (2)

Scott Chastenay 211-202-240 — 653, Mike Dicerbo 242-242-223 — 707, Rich Strath 300-215-251 — 766, Joe VanDerLinden 201-202-223 — 626. Totals: 954-861-937 — 2,752.

WMS Leasing (1)

Chad Sutliff 224-226-204 — 654, Stephen Alexander 228-169-212 — 609, Lindsey McPhail 221-215-194 — 630, Mike Isabella 300-211-224 — 735. Totals: 973-821-834 — 2,628.

———

The Heritage Group (1)

Patricia Kelly 238-196-214 — 648, Amanda Chrzanowski 195-238-258 — 691, Bob Messick 258-279-221 — 758, Mike Nolan 188-203-211 — 602. Totals: 879-916-904 — 2,699.

J&F Lawncare (2)

Jason Brown 224-233-190 — 647, RJ Martinez 269-2445-180 — 694, Nick Stricos 218-246-206 — 670, Joe DeVellis 290-289-197 — 776. Totals: 1,001-1,013-773 — 2,787.

———

Downs Roofing (2)

David Orzechowski 181-167-181 — 529, Nick Barnes 181-178-148 — 507, Ryan Karabin 198-209-246 — 653, Billy Wigand 241-202-259 — 702. Totals: 801-756-834 — 2,391.

Da Royalty (1)

Brendan Collins 160-180-153 — 493, David Squires 242-190-244 — 676, AJ Collins 150-223-162 — 535, Will Cunningham 221-184-194 — 599. Totals: 773-777-753 — 2,303.

———

Bootlegger’s (3)

Cassius Boyd 176-241-230 — 647, Karrie Blake 175-204-199 — 578, Eric Quinlivan 199-191-149 — 539, Marc Fowler 265-227-215 — 707. Totals: 815-863-793 — 2,471.

Pete’s Auto (0)

Chuck Schissler 161-215-172 — 548, Jenn Schissler 212-204-178 — 594, Chris Lee 180-212-243 — 635, Gabe Criscuolo 241-178-178 — 597. Totals: 794-809-771 — 2,374.

———

KKV Recovery (0)

Alyssa Griffin 214-209-211 — 634, Nick DiCerbo 196-243-203 — 642, Kara Struffolino 288-200-214 — 702, Vinny Struffolino 177-193-183 — 553. Totals: 875-845-811 — 2,531.

Broadway Lanes (3)

Roy Vanderbogart 246-203-244 — 693, John Pancake 235-237-254 — 726, Steve Wagoner 225-236-268 — 729, Justin Barcomb 204-268-279 — 751. Totals: 910-944-1,045 — 2,899.

———

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet (2)

Nunzi Manuli 256-224-225 — 705, Joe DiBiase 213-168-157 — 538, Brad Lawyer 257-184-198 — 639, Jody Becker 224-219-227 — 670. Totals: 950-795-807 — 2,552.

Kristel Mechanic (1)

Ed White 157-227-169 — 553, Mel Kristel 204-146-225 — 575, Bryan Kelly 248-206-247 — 701, Jeff Whitehouse 204-212-225 — 641. Totals: 813-791-866 — 2,470.

———

DeCrescente Distributing (0)

Suzie Morine 216-286-223 — 725, Brian Mariano 188-202-206 — 596, Mark Kuhlkin 204-206-207 — 617, Liz Kuhlkin 279-156-229 — 664. Totals: 887-850-865 — 2,602.

ABS (3)

Jeff Kallner 196-174-210 — 580, Matt Kallner 192-258-236 — 686, Craig Taylor 246-290-205 — 741, Matt Fazzone 256-270-256 — 782. Totals: 890-992-907 — 2,789.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

Universal Auto Parts 20-4, VanBuren Enterprises 20-4, Muny Grille 18-6, JL Designs18-6, TSS Printing 18-6, Precision Floors 17-7, All in 1 Realty 13-11, Metroland Photo 13-11, The Appliance Specialist 11-13, TheSignBandits.com 11-13, Bob’s Pro Shop 6-18, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 1-23, Team 14 1-23, IDID 1-23.

———

Match summaries

All in 1 Realty (3)

Nick Peckowitz 218-189-212 — 619, Tammy Sader 235-210-219 — 664, Rich Rogaski 183-259-218 — 660, Kris Impellizzeri 236-224-184 — 644. Totals: 872-882-833 — 2,587.

Bob’s Pro Shop (0)

Fred McMahon 180-169-186 — 535, Earl Lawrence Jr. 268-269-227 — 764, Bob Tedesco Jr. 245-182-217 — 644, Mike Smith 209-210-200 — 619. Totals: 902-830-830 — 2,562.

———

VanBuren Enterprises (4)

Art Van Buren 249-223-234 — 706, Rich Manzer Jr. 199-164-234 — 597, Brian French 204-257-227 — 688, Austin Van Buren 286-287-203 — 776. Totals: 938-931-898 — 2,767.

IDID (0)

Tony Fernandez 184-192-183 — 559, Joe Gordon 172-175-138 — 485, Jim Valentino 142-142-147 — 431, AJ Perone 155-227-220 — 602. Totals: 653-736-688 — 2,077.

———

TheSignBandits.com (1)

Jason Deitz 175-183-158 — 516, Aiden Deitz 251-223-186 — 660, Rich Ellis 161-157-192 — 510, Bill Carl 179-147-172 — 498. Totals: 766-710-708 — 2,184.

The Appliance Specialist (3)

John Liberatore 162-203-173 — 538, Steve Fawcett 206-215-159 — 580, JJ Carpenter 205-253-150 — 608, Chris Fawcett 257-205-200 — 662. Totals: 830-876-682 — 2,388.

———

Metroland Photo (3)

Lee Quivey 203-255-179 — 637, Steve Renzi 232-276-197 — 705, Mike Gallitelli 216-258-202 — 676, BJ Smith Jr. 247-228-278 — 753. Totals: 898-1,017-856 — 2,771.

JL Designs (1)

Justin Lansing 227-224-190 — 641, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 209-172-246 — 627, Ron Williams 204-193-157 — 554, Billy McGaffin Jr. 274-277-258 — 809. Totals: 914-866-851 — 2,631.

———

Universal Auto Parts (4)

Andy Smith 235-245-201 — 681, Bill Heaphy III 279-236-227 — 742, Chris Fedden 248-242-203 — 693, Chris Smith 258-243-207 — 708. Totals: 1,020-966-838 — 2,824.

Klonowski’s Pro Shop (0)

Anthony Clay 265-235-245 — 745, Christian Caputo 184-257-191 — 632, Jackielynn Noble 196-152-194 — 542, Jim Petronis 266-163-170 — 599. Totals: 911-807-800 — 2,518.

———

TSS Printing (2)

Tyler Mochrie 259-223-269 — 751, Rob Mengel 276-183-193 — 652, Matt Olson 194-193-217 — 604, Zach Gravell 277-182-184 — 643. Totals: 1,006-781-863 — 2,650.

Muny Grille (2)

Jay Diamond 179-226-194 — 599, Dave Bingham (absent) 200-200-200 — 600 Mark Ray 268-225-258 — 751, Jamie Diamond 236-203-248 — 687. Totals: 883-854-900 — 2,637.

———

Team 14 (0)

Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570. Totals: 760-760-760 — 2,280.

Precision Floors (4)

Mike Guidarelli 190-191-214 — 595, Jim Bassotti 255-224-216 — 695, Tom Siatkowski 246-193-191 — 630, Matt Swiatocha 184-229-236 — 649. Totals: 875-837-857 — 2,569.

FRANK DePALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

Boulevard Bowl 19.5-10.5, Masons Automotive 19-11, Derenzo’s Tax Service 17-13, Kalpro 14-16, D.A. Parisi & Co. 12.5-17.5, MBM Motorsports 8-22.

———

Match summaries

Kalpro (4)

Keith Lawyer 187-226-223-223 — 859, Kyle Wilkins 200-279-234-225 — 938, Joe Carusone 213-205-184-245 — 847. Totals: 600-710-641-693 — 2,644.

MBM Motors (1)

Zach Mecca 206-162-187-266 — 821, Tony Bianchi 192-234-192-212 — 830, Tom Girard 208-210-216-201 — 835. Totals: 606-606-595-679 — 2,486.

———

Boulevard Bowl (5)

Mike Scaccia 213-224-238-257 — 932, Brian Hart 182-222-193-184 — 781, Derek Foti 213-244-202-244 — 903. Totals: 608-690-633-685 — 2,616.

Derenzo’s Tax Service (0)

P.J. Derenzo 200-257-143-207 — 807, Mark Derenzo 200-154-176-209 — 739, Jason Palmer 205-242-237-204 — 888. Totals: 605-653-556-620 — 2,434.

———

Masons Automotive (4)

Mark Hansen 258-226-233-183 — 900, Robin Fredenburgh 222-167-157-176 — 722, B.J. Smith Jr. 229-257-208-210 — 904. Totals: 709-650-598-569 — 2,526.

D.A. Parisi & Co. (1)

John Mecca 168-227-175-194 — 764, Jeff Williams (absent) 190-190-190-190 — 760, Ken Wilkins 211-170-174-205 — 760. Totals: 569-587-539-589 — 2,284.

TOWNE MIXED DOUBLES

Standings

Solid Surface 92-48, Revolutions Pro Shop 87-53, Syron’s Meat Market 81.5-58.5, JLD 80-60, TSS Printing & Awards 80-60, Battenkill Motors 79-61, Sindoni Sausage 77.5-62.5, ABS 76.5-63.5, Towne Bowling Academy 76-64, Next Level Detailing 75-65, Broadway Lunch 71-69, A Plus Heating No. 2 69-71, Unbreakable Nutrition 67-73, Never Enough Performance 64-76, T.J. Bell Environmental 62.5-77.5, My Three Sons 62-78, Team 14 58.5-81.5, Sportsman’s Bowl 56.5-835, Rogers Motorsports 55-85, A Plus Heating No. 1 30-110.

———

Match summaries

TSS Printing (14)

Jackie Malone 201-279-203-210 — 893, Paul Dumas 217-226-191-236 — 870. Totals: 447-534-423-475 — 1,879.

Battenkill Motors (6)

Laura Rotter 194-160-222-195 — 771, Ryan Karabin 235-225-224-204 — 888. Totals: 447-403-464-417 — 1,731.

———

A-Plus Heating No. 2 (11)

Victoria Shufelt 245-204-262-162 — 873, Zack Porter 279-204-180-205 — 868. Totals: 557-441-475-400 — 1,873.

Syron’s Meat Market (9)

Amanda Chrzanowski 192-216-219-223 — 850, John Askew 218-209-256-236 — 919. Totals: 425-440-490-474 — 1,829.

———

Towne Bowling Academy (2)

Debbie Capullo 184-187-212-221 — 804, Ryan Gahan 188-235-156-175 — 754. Totals: 408-458-404-432 — 1,702.

Revolutions Pro Shop (18)

Lindsey McPhail 226-210-211-194 — 841, Rich Strath 213-256-237-278 — 984. Totals: 460-487-469-493 — 1,909.

———

Team 14 (9)

Ursula Pasquerella 205-165-199-194 — 763, Cliff Ruth 227-214-171-277 — 889. Totals: 489-436-427-528 — 1,880.

T.J. Bell Environmental (11)

Catie Bell 217-204-215-209 — 845, Mike Kamm 140-205-208-226 — 779. Totals: 421-473-487-499 9—1,880.

———

ABS (18.5)

Natasha Fazzone 246-233-223-234 — 936, Matt Fazzone 289-232-290-200 — 1,011. Totals: 562-492-540-46 — 2,055.

Rogers Motorsports (1.5)

Kelly Chrzanowski 203-192-268-223 — 886, Gabe Criscuolo 211-203-202-188 — 804. Totals: 458-439-514-455 — 1,868.

———

Solid Surface (4)

Cheyanne Zullo 172-204-253-180 — 809, Austin Zullo 208-206-279-207 — 900. Totals: 426-456-578-433 — 1,893.

Next Level Detailing (16)

Kim Swiatocha 225-277-245-215 — 962, Matt Swiatocha 258-260-278-257 — 1,053. Totals: 504-558-544-493 — 2,099.

———

Never Enough Performance (12)

Kate Clark 189-198-211-208 — 806, Dave McLear 203-278-201-236 — 918. Totals: 431-515-451-483 — 1,880.

Unbreakable Nutrition (8)

Niki Battistoni 235-206-160-219 — 820, Peter Battistoni 213-198-214-180 — 805. Totals: 490-446-416-441 — 1,793.

———

My Three Sons (5)

Patricia Kelly 170-204-176-191 — 741, Scott Rogers 211-257-232-193 — 893. Totals: 416-496-443-419 — 1,774.

JLD (15)

Amber Brophy 194-200-165-174 — 733, Billy McGaffin Jr. 234-257-286-225 — 1,002. Totals: 457-486-480-428 — 1,851.

———

Sindoni Sausage (7.5)

Liz Kuhlkin 226-247-247-266 — 986, Joe VanDerLinden 227-215-214-265 — 921. Totals: 461-470-469-539 — 1,939.

Sportsmam’s Bowl (12.5)

Erika Poje 195-214-225-189 — 823, Dan Knutti 212-213-193-234 — 852. Totals: 472-492-483-488 — 1,935.

———

Broadway Lunch (17)

Renee Earl 186-164-195-167 — 712, Tom Earl 203-245-234-278 — 960. Totals: 432-4452-472-488 — 1,844.

A-Plus Heating No. 1 (3)

Michelle Largeteau 132-145-148-168 — 593, Tony Pasquerella 135-154-170-169 — 628. Totals: 396-428-447-466 — 1,737.

