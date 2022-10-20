Letters to the Editor Thursday, Oct. 20 – From readers in Amsterdam and Esperance

Before adopting a view, seek out facts



On occasion The Gazette comic strips can have valuable cultural insights. The Gazette’s Oct. 13 Speed Bump cartoon showed a man sitting between his cat and dog, saying “No wonder you two don’t get along — you only read news written by dogs and he only reads news written by cats.”

Speed Bump provides an excellent description of the deepening political divide between our neighbors, friends, and families.

The varied methods that different media use to present “alternate realities” is the first cause of this political divide.

A recent book by Rosenblum and Muirhead, professors from Harvard and Dartmouth respectively, “A Lot of People are Saying,” offers perspective on how fact-free claims can be so quickly spread and accepted by large percentages of the population.

In the past, some degree of claimed evidence was required to state a new view.

Within the past decade we’ve begun to accept the qualifier that “other people are saying.”

Let’s hope that humans can get back to doing what has driven our cultural advances over the past many centuries. We are curious, creative and compassionate.

Hopefully, Speed Bump can help refresh us.

Don Cooper

Amsterdam

Consider impacts of electric car goal



Think about this: a century ago, an automobile was made by a person.

As it progressed and people started to travel, gas stations, repair shops were needed and built “by people.”

As people traveled, cabins for the night were needed, also needed were eating places, and the needs were established “by people.”

Tourism, site seeing, and all the tangible industries needed were fulfilled “by people.”

Now think about this: the government is demanding by 2035 that all vehicles sold to be electric. No non-EV to be sold.

Think about the tangible requirements of this demand by the government, not by the people!

It’s too vast to expound on here. You need to think about this and be informed of the demand by the government.

Les Hassan

Esperance

Make mammogram appointment now



National Mammography Day 2022 is celebrated on Friday.

The day is set aside to encourage women to get early detection for breast cancer because it is the best way of eliminating this illness that is affecting thousands of women.

Take the day to schedule your annual mammogram appointment.

According to the CDC, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States.

Besides this, breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer among women.

Having a mammogram allows early detection, which makes combating cancer easier. Women who are aged above 40 years are encouraged to have a mammogram on an annual basis.

The American Cancer Society’s estimates for breast cancer in the United States for 2022 are: about 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women, about 51,400 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed, and about 43,250 women will die from breast cancer.

Free or no cost mammograms are available throughout the United States.

Locally, the Cancer Services Program of Fulton, Montgomery and Schenectady Counties offers free breast and cervical screenings to eligible, uninsured women 40+ and at-home colorectal cancer screening kits to eligible men and women age 45+.

Contact Carmen Rodriguez at 518-841-3726 for more information.

Remember to take the time to encourage the women in your life to get their mammogram. Their life is worth it.

Wendy Lucas

Amsterdam

The writer is the Women’s imaging supervisor, St. Mary’s Healthcare RAO Pavilion.

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Election Letters:



The deadline for letters related to the November 8, 2022, general election is 5 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022.

Election-related letters are limited to 200 words.

Letters from candidates are not accepted, nor are letters that are part of a coordinated writing campaign.

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion