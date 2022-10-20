Schenectady Symphony to collaborate with Skidmore in concert Sunday at UPH

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Scehenctady Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 2022-2023 season by returning to Universal Preservation Hall at 3 p.m. Sunday for another collaboration with Skidmore College.

The concert is titled A Musical Time Machine: “The Turn of the Screw” with the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra —The Cold War Era (1947-1990).

Benjamin Britten’s puzzling and terrifying Gothic ghost story opera “The Turn of the Screw,” often described as one of the most dramatically appealing English operas, marks the third operatic collaboration between SSO and Skidmore.

This semi-staged production tells the woeful tale of the children of Bly Manor in 1898 England as depicted in the novel of the same title by Henry James. Follow the governess as she struggles with the supernatural and her own sanity.

Singers will include Sylvia Stoner as the Governess, Casey Gray as Peter Quint, Anneliese Von Goerken-Zinser as Mrs. Grose, Stefanie Sudduth as Miss Jessel, with Skidmore students Jessica Byers-Flora, Lucrezia Zichichi-Miles, and Johnny Mulcahy singing the prologue.

A pre-concert talk will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Universal Preservation Hall titled “The Miracle of Britten’s ‘The Turn of the Screw,’ ” presented by composer and educator Sean Doyle. Drawing on the backstory of the work’s conception and premiere, Doyle will explore the notable musical and dramatic aspects of the opera. The talk will conclude with a Q&A opportunity for the audience.

Tickets to the concert are $18, with children under 18 admitted free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

For more, visit schenectadysymphony.com.

