Second annual book festival back in Saratoga Springs; Multiple authors, events slated

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Minita Sanghvi never imagined herself writing a book, let alone the first novel to be published in her home country of India about a lesbian romance.

Sanghvi said she’s excited the book titled “Happy Endings” is finally coming out, frustrated by how long it took to make it happen and puzzled that it was she who wrote it.

“I’m not an English major or a ‘traditional’ writer/author,” she said. “I’ve written an academic book and journal articles about business and marketing. I was definitely not looking to be the first. But I’m happy that at least we’re seeing some big changes happen in the LGBTQ scene in India.”

Sanghvi, who became the first openly gay person and person of color to sit on the City Council in 2021, is one of the many authors speaking at The Saratoga Book Festival happening today until Sunday.

The festival is hosted by the Friends of the Saratoga Springs Public Library as a yearly event to promote literacy and bring together authors and book lovers, even those who may not have read a book in a while or are hesitant to read.

The event will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday inside the Music Hall in Saratoga Springs City Hall with Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Peter Balakian, who will join WAMC’s Joe Donahue to discuss Balakian’s latest poetry collection, “No Sign.”

“He’s known as one of the world’s authorities and advocates for recognition of the Armenian Genocide during World War I,” said Ellen Beal, the president of the festival. “So, there will be a heavy showing by the Capital Region’s Armenian community.”

The main festival day starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. People can enjoy meeting a number of various authors on that day, as well as Sunday, such as Sanghvi, and participate in different events throughout the festival’s various locations downtown. Those locations include the Saratoga Springs City Center, which is the headquarters of the event, the Saratoga Springs Public Library, Caffè Lena, the Saratoga Arts Dee Sarno Theater, Northshire Bookstore and the Walt & Whitman Brewing Company.

Sanghvi will be speaking on the debut author panel at 4 p.m. Saturday alongside Nicholas DiDomizio, Emma Kress and Mandy McHugh.

Sanghvi said she’s always loved romance.

“I grew up reading fairy tales and watching Bollywood love stories,” she said. “But I never saw myself represented in any of them. So, I decided to write something, mostly just for myself. I got lucky that a literary agency liked it enough to represent me and Harper Collins picked it up to publish.”

But Sanghvi said she didn’t really explore writing a romance novel until after the 2016 elections, following a suggestion she get a hobby other than doom scrolling.

“So, I started watching Hallmark movies and reading romance novels,” she said. “One thing led to another, and here we are.”

The book is being released Nov. 15 in India. The release date had been pushed back due to paper shortages in the country because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, she said.

Sanghvi said she looks forward to interacting with other authors during the festival.

“I am excited about meeting other authors who have just been through the process, and I am looking forward to discussing their journey,” she said.

Other authors include Alexandra Horowitz, Emily Katz Anhalt and Chris Hedges.

The only portions of the festival that cost money are the keynote speaker sessions, which is $20. This year’s keynote speakers are Gregory Maguire, whose series inspired the musical “Wicked” and Meg Wolitzer, a New York Times bestselling author of “The Interestings,” “The Wife” and “The Female Persuasion.”

New this year is the literary marketplace, which will have authors, artisans and other businesses from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also new this year will be the Literary Death Match, which was created by Adrian Todd Zuniga and “combines a little bit of Double Dare with the judging of American Idol,” according to a press release on the event.

Kids will also be able to meet and hear from authors such as Lauren Tarshis, author of the “I Survived” series.

Kids can also enjoy things like a graphic novel and bookmark-making workshops.

Mayor Ron Kim will also present the Literary Champion award this weekend to Saratoga Springs High School students Ciara Meyer, Maddie Cook, Ava Kuruzovich, Mia Hayes and Annabelle Bruggermann for their work behind the organization Stories of Success. The organization was started in 2019 with the goal of encouraging literacy and “a love for reading among Saratoga’s youth,” said Meyer, the non-profit’s president.

The group provides book bags that contain two children’s books, library card information and a reading list from Northshire books to the families of babies born at Saratoga Hospital.

“It feels amazing to be honored as the Literary Champions and we are so grateful to the Friends of SSPL [Saratoga Springs Public Library] for their support of our mission,” Meyer said. “This honor is just as much for us as it is for our amazing volunteers, our incredible donors and all the local businesses and organizations that have supported us throughout these past few years. We couldn’t do what we do without them!”

Festival president Beal said she’s excited to see everyone come out to the event and to get people reading.

“The ability to read complex information and finish an entire book is a different order of things,” she said. “Reading is often called the foundational skill of learning. If you cannot read and synthesize information doors will not be open to you, it is hard to navigate life.”

It’s recommended that people register for events as space may be limited, Beal said.

More information about registering and all of the events can be found at saratogabookfestival.org.

