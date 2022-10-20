The Parting Schotts Podcast: Union men’s hockey faces sixth-ranked UMass

By Ken Schott |
Union's Matt Allen handles the puck next to Bentley's Dylan Pitera during last Thursday's game at Messa Rink.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber

Union's Matt Allen handles the puck next to Bentley's Dylan Pitera during last Thursday's game at Messa Rink.

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I get you ready for the Union College men’s hockey games at sixth-ranked UMass this weekend.

I have interviews with Union head coach Josh Hauge, and Dutchmen defensemen Nic Petruolo, Nathan Kelly, Nick Young and John Prokop.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Parting Schotts, Sports, Sports, Union College

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Stay up-to-date with the Daily Gazette's PM Edition
The latest news delivered directly to your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

Advertisement