There’s no shortage of things to do in the Capital Region, whether you’re looking for live music, films, theater, games or festivals.

If you’re in need of a few ideas for your weekend plans, we’ve rounded up a few of the best bets from around the area.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

Union football back at home

The Union football team will attempt to improve to 3-0 in Liberty League play on Saturday at 1 p.m. when the Dutchmen host Rochester at Frank Bailey Field.

Union (2-0 Liberty League, 5-1 overall) is coming off its bye week, and the Rochester game is a precursor to a tough three-game stretch to close the regular season with games at Hobart, at home against Ithaca and at RPI for the Dutchman Shoes Trophy.

Since suffering its first loss of the season Sept. 24 against Utica, Union has won its last two games by a combined score of 89-7. Tickets are $8-10 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under, and are available at unionathleticstickets.universitytickets.com.

Let the pumpkins roll

Saratoga’s Fall Festival returns on Saturday for the first time since the pandemic started. From noon to 4 p.m. children can trick or treat at various downtown businesses, participate in the Great Pumpkin Hunt, have their faces painted and participate in a costume contest.

The Pumpkin Roll also returns to Caroline Street at noon. Kids can grab a pumpkin and roll it to the bottom of Caroline and Maple, where they’ll pick up their prizes. Starting at 3:30 p.m. outside of Hamlet & Ghost there will be a sidewalk parade.

The festivities will wrap up with a “Hocus Pocus” showing at 6 p.m. at the Saratoga Springs City Center Parking Garage. For more information visit saratogaspringsdowntown.com/fallfest2022.

A whole new world

Disney’s “Aladdin” ends its run at Proctors this weekend. The Broadway musical is adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” and follows a poor young man who is granted three wishes by a genie in a lamp, which he uses to woo a princess and thwart the sultan’s evil Grand Vizier.

Showtimes this weekend are 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $35-130. For more information visit proctors.org.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

On Saturday, the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York chapter is hosting its Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Schenectady at Mohawk Harbor.

The event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The goal for this year’s walk is to raise $167,300.

Check-in starts at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by the walk. There will also be a Promise Garden Ceremony, where participants can honor those affected by Alzheimer’s. To register as an individual walker or team captain, visit alz.org/walk.

Short film festival opens

Asbury Shorts USA, New York City’s longest-running short film exhibition and touring show, returns to The Linda for the “41st Asbury Short Film Concert.” This eclectic screening of shorts starts at 7 p.m. Saturday and is hosted by Richard Lovrich, an award-winning photographer, author and creative director.

The event features live-action comedy, drama and animated short films. Featured in the lineup will be a “Local Spotlight” dramatic selection from University of Albany film student, Ricarlo Grevely, entitled: “Army of One.” General admission is $15 in advance and $18 at the door. For more information visit thelinda.org.

