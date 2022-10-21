Demolition begins at future Chick-fil-A site in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK — What was formerly a Pier 1 Imports store, came crashing down this week in Clifton Park to make way for the town’s Chick-fil-A restaurant.

Demolition of the vacant Pier 1 Imports store began Thursday afternoon and by Friday morning, the space was reduced to piles of rubble and twisted metal being loaded into dumpsters. While the town cleared the space for the new restaurant, it is not yet known when Chick-fil-A will be built and when it may potentially open.

“It’s still too early at this point, they haven’t given us a definitive timeline,” Clifton Park Supervisor Phil Barrett said. “Obviously a lot of that will depend on the weather. So at this time I can’t give you an expected date for opening, but we’re pleased to see that the construction process has begun.”

The Clifton Park Planning Board approved the plans in May 2022 to redevelop the existing Pier 1 Imports store at 304 Clifton Park Center Road to a new 5,000 square foot Chick-fil-A restaurant with a drive-thru. The 9,000 square foot Pier 1 Imports store closed in early 2020, and the space had not been utilized since.

Once completed, the Chick-fil-A restaurant will include a three lane drive-thru, 53 parking spots, lighting, bicycle parking and landscaping.

“I know many people have been anxiously awaiting that and so have we,” Barrett said. “It’s another successful redevelopment in the Exit 9 area, we’ve had many successful redevelopments since the early 2000s.”

Facebook photos of the demolition received many comments from residents supporting the business, as well as a number from those concerned about the potential traffic the Chick-fil-A could cause once it opens.

Statistics and traffic counts are studied by everyone involved in the project, Barrett said. He explained a company as successful as Chick-fil-A would not choose a location where they would not be able to be successful.

“When considering the traffic counts in the area as we’ve redeveloped empty and tired properties, and then the addition of a project like this, naturally there will be an effect at certain times, especially when they first open,” Barrett said. “I’m sure for a period of time it will be extremely busy in that area, but those factors are studied very closely by the company which is obviously extremely successful, as well as the town.”

The Clifton Park restaurant is slated for early 2023, Chick-fil-A Inc. said in a statement.

The statement from Chick-fil-A to reporters read: “It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening our first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Clifton Park, slated for early 2023. We look forward to joining the community and serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”

The new Chick-fil-A restaurants coming to the towns of Clifton Park and North Greenbush will be among the first in the Capital Region. According to Chick-fil-A’s website, its only other nearby restaurant is located inside Albany International Airport, but only those flying in or out of the airport are able to access that location. The next nearest Chick-fil-A is in Chicopee, Mass., about 95 miles from the airport location.

The first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened in 1967 in Atlanta. According to its website, there are over 2,600 Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout 47 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Canada and Puerto Rico.

