Feds want nearly $200K in cash seized in Amsterdam drug raid

ALBANY – Federal authorities are seeking a formal ruling to take nearly $200,000 in cash seized during an April drug raid in Amsterdam, according to recent court filings.

The cash – more than $191,000 in all – was seized as part of a drug investigation that led to a raid at the Florida Avenue residence of 52-year-old Amsterdam resident Angelo Dalmau on April 14, according to the filing.

Dalmau was subsequently charged at the federal level with distribution of crack cocaine. His case remains pending in federal court in Albany.

Authorities are now asking a judge to formally identify the money as drug proceeds. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth A. Conger made the filing.

The New York State Police and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration raided Dalmau’s residence after Dalmau was accused in a series of drug sales, according to the filing.

He was accused of selling cocaine on five separate occasions in the Amsterdam area between July 2021 and March 2022. In one instance, he was also accused of selling Oxycodone pills.

At his residence in April, agents uncovered amounts of cocaine, marijuana and pill bottles, as well as two handguns, scales and a money counter, according to the filing.

One gun, later determined stolen, was found in a child’s bedroom in the residence, according to the filing.

The nearly $200,000 in cash was found at locations throughout the residence, according to the filing.

Dalmau was arraigned in the drug case in April and ordered held. His listed attorney David Taffany could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

The Amsterdam Police Department was also involved in the investigation, according to the filings.

