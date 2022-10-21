Giants at Jaguars betting preview: Despite 5-1 start, New York underdogs in Jacksonville

The New York Giants will try to extend their win streak to four when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.

New York (5-1) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-20 last Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Saquon Barkley scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:43 remaining in the game. The Giants’ defense forced Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson into two late turnovers to assist with the victory.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones wasn’t spectacular, but he was efficient and threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns. At one point in the fourth quarter, ESPN’s Football Power Index gave the Ravens an 89.8% chance of winning.

Jacksonville (2-4) lost 34-27 to the Indianapolis Colts after Matt Ryan threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce with 17 seconds remaining. The Jaguars rushed for 243 yards in the loss, and Trevor Lawrence threw a touchdown pass and rushed for two more.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Jaguars as a 3-point favorite with an over/under of 43.

Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:

New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars

Time/TV: 1 p.m. Sunday, Fox

Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Jaguars -3

Money line: Giants +140; Jaguars -165

Over/under: 43

Analysis: This line opened at Jacksonville -2.5 and has generally stayed around -3 since then. The apprehension toward the Giants continues because they haven’t had a true road game since the opening week, and they’ve been a little fortunate at times. The Ravens held a 406-238 advantage in total yards and would have won if not for a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes by Jackson, a former NFL MVP.

Where Jacksonville matches up well against the Giants is in run defense. The Jaguars have the No. 3 rush defense in the league. Indianapolis didn’t test it and instead relied on Ryan to throw for nearly 400 yards. Jones doesn’t have that capability, and the Giants aren’t built to sling the ball around the field. Barkley will need to get it done on the ground, and the oddsmakers don’t like his chances.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Jacksonville nearly a 73% chance to win. The Giants getting points is nice, but the under feels like the best play here.

Prediction: Jaguars 19, Giants 17

