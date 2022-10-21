High Schools: Eggleston lifts Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville girls’ soccer to upset playoff win

A goal from Anderson Eggleston off an assist from Carolyn Littrell lifted sixth-seeded Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville to a 1-0 upset win Friday against No. 3 Schoharie in the quarterfinals of the Section II Class C girls’ soccer tournament.

Jade Bonneau made six saves in the shutout and Julianna Slater made six saves for Schoharie.

OESJ will next play Wednesday against Warrensburg/Bolton at Watervliet in the semifinals. Second-seeded Warrensburg/Bolton scored all its goals after halftime in a 4-0 win against No. 10 Galway. Ella Moskov scored two goals, while Kara Bacon and Madison Goodspeed each scored a goal. Hope Sherman made 13 saves in the shutout.

Claire Scram scored three goals in Berne-Knox-Westerlo’s 4-2 win against Hadley-Luzerne. Alanna Yandon had No. 4 B-K-W’s other goal, while Carolina Lott-Diamond scored twice for No. 5 H-L.

Berne-Knox-Westerlo will play in the semifinals Wednesday against top-seeded Waterford-Halfmoon, which won 8-0 against Cambridge in a Friday quarterfinal.

PEACOCK LEADS STILLWATER

Kylie Peacock assisted on each of Stillwater’s goals in a 3-0 win against Chatham in the Section II Class CC girls’ soccer quarterfinals. For No. 4 Stillwater, Brooke Coon, Karissa Mitchell and Bella Estill each scored a goal. Charisma Salecker made five saves in the shutout and No. 5 Chatham’s Olive Mountain made six saves.

Stillwater will next play Wednesday against top-seeded Voorheesville in the semifinals at Mechanicville. Voorheesville topped Maple Hill 4-1 in its quarterfinal. Lily Farrell, Sofia Bouplon, Sofia Storrow and Marleigh Delisle each scored in the victory.

COLUMBIA ADVANCES

Top-seeded Columbia advanced into the Section II Class A semifinals with a 5-0 quarterfinal win against Troy. Isabella Seibert had two goals, while Kennedy Ring had a goal and an assist.

Columbia will meet No. 5 Averill Park in a Monday semifinal at Mechanicville. Averill Park topped No. 4 Mohonasen 2-1 in a quarterfinal. Sarah Leclerc scored for Mohonasen, while Alexandra Bendett and Bailee Lange each scored in the victory.

No. 2 Queensbury won 1-0 against No. 7 Scotia-Glenville. Bayley Duffy scored the game winner on a free kick from 30 yards out with 19 minutes remaining in the game. Shea Canavan had seven saves for Queensbury and Kortney Clark had a dozen for Scotia-Glenville.

Queensbury will play No. 3 Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, an 8-0 winner against Amsterdam, in Monday’s semifinals at Mechanicville. Sophomore Alana Yahoudy and junior Sam Torres each scored two goals in the BH-BL win. For Amsterdam, goalie Carolyn Sculco made 13 saves.

ALMEIDA LEADS WAY

A goal and an assist from Kyle Almeida led No. 3 Averill Park past No. 6 South Glens Falls 2-0 in the Section II Class A boys’ soccer quarterfinals. Nate Bergmann also had a goal. Brady Mazzeo made two saves in the shutout.

Averill Park will meet No. 2 Queensbury in Wednesday’s semifinals at Gloversville. Queensbury received a goal and an assist from Gavin Kelly in its 2-0 win against No. 7 Albany Academy. Ian Rathbun also scored. Jake Afsar-Keshmiri recorded four saves in the shutout. For Queensbury head coach Peter Crotty, the victory was his 350th career win as the Spartans’ head coach.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

In a rematch of last year’s Section II Class B Super Bowl, Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk posted a 48-0 win against Gloversville. R-C-S led 20-0 after one quarter and outgained Gloversville 366-109 for the game. In the 2021 championship matchup between the teams, R-C-S won 33-14.

Lansingburgh was a 14-6 winner against Schalmont in Class B. Schalmont’s Ryan Shultis had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but Lansingburgh’s Isaiah Allison returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and Logan Hardt returned a punt 49 yards for a score later in the quarter.

Guilderland debuted its new turf field, but Shaker collected a 30-3 Class AA victory as four of its players scored a touchdown. Also in Class AA, Bethlehem secured a 34-12 win against Schenectady,

In a matchup between two of Class C’s top teams, Stillwater prevailed 7-6 against Schuylerville. Jaxon Mueller scored for Stillwater on a 47-yard run and Schuylerville’s Martin Flanders scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter. Liam Brady made the extra-point attempt for Stillwater, but Schuylerville’s kick was blocked. For Stillwater, Mike Marinello had 11 tackles.

B-P TOPS GLOVERSVILLE

Broadalbin-Perth defeated Gloversville 25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 25-13, 15-3 in Foothills Council girls’ volleyball. For Gloversville, Allie Salvione had 23 assists and 15 digs, Nia Rush had six kills, McKenzie Siler had nine digs, Marisa Dygon had five kills and nine digs, and Zoie Tesi had 15 kills, 22 digs, three aces and four blocks before leaving the match in the fourth set with an injury.

In a Wasaren League matchup, Mechanicville won 25-7, 25-14, 25-14 against Cambridge. Mechanicville’s Emma LaPierre had nine service points and eight assists, and Jazelle McLean had seven kills. For Cambridge, MaryKate Lebarron produced five service points and five aces.

CHAMPIONSHIP CHANGE

Section II announced Friday that its field hockey championship games will be played this year at Gloversville.

Previously, the three Oct. 30 championship games were scheduled to be played at Schuylerville.

