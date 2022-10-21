Images: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake girls’ soccer takes on Amsterdam Friday (15 photos)

BURNT HILLS – Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake girls’ soccer took on Amsterdam Friday and came away with the 8-0 first-round victory.

Photos from the match from our Erica Miller

Burnt Hills advances w 8 0 win vs Amsterdam. #518soccer — Jim Schiltz (@jim_schiltz) October 21, 2022

Game story: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake rolls past Amsterdam in Section II Class A girls’ soccer tournament

