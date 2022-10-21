Images: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake girls’ soccer takes on Amsterdam Friday (15 photos)

By Erica Miller |
BHBL’s MK Lescault makes a high kick against Amsterdam Friday.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller
BHBL’s MK Lescault makes a high kick against Amsterdam Friday.
BURNT HILLS – Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake girls’ soccer took on Amsterdam Friday and came away with the 8-0 first-round victory.

Photos from the match from our Erica Miller

Game story: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake rolls past Amsterdam in Section II Class A girls’ soccer tournament

More: All Sports | All High Schools

.

