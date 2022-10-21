Images: Niskayuna boys’ soccer bests Ballston Spa (9 photos)

NISKAYUNA – Niskayuna boys’ soccer beat Ballston Spa Thursday, 4-0, to take the first-round win.

Photos from the match from our Peter R. Barber

Game Story: Niskayuna boys’ soccer blanks Ballston Spa

More: All Sports | Everything Niskayuna

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Game Story: Niskayuna boys’ soccer blanks Ballston Spa

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Saratoga Springs, Sports, Sports, Your Niskayuna