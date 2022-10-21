Images: Niskayuna boys’ soccer bests Ballston Spa (9 photos)

NISKAYUNA – Niskayuna boys’ soccer beat Ballston Spa Thursday, 4-0, to take the first-round win.
Photos from the match from our Peter R. Barber
Game Story: Niskayuna boys’ soccer blanks Ballston Spa
More: All Sports | Everything Niskayuna
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
Game Story: Niskayuna boys’ soccer blanks Ballston Spa
.
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Saratoga Springs, Sports, Sports, Your Niskayuna