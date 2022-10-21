Images: Niskayuna boys’ soccer bests Ballston Spa (9 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
Niskayuna's Raghav Raj, center, goes after the ball between Ballston Spa's Cole DiNizzo and Brennan Snyder Thursday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
Niskayuna's Raghav Raj, center, goes after the ball between Ballston Spa's Cole DiNizzo and Brennan Snyder Thursday
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

NISKAYUNA – Niskayuna boys’ soccer beat Ballston Spa Thursday, 4-0, to take the first-round win.

Photos from the match from our Peter R.  Barber

Game Story: Niskayuna boys’ soccer blanks Ballston Spa

More: All Sports Everything Niskayuna

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Game Story: Niskayuna boys’ soccer blanks Ballston Spa

More: All Sports Everything Niskayuna

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Saratoga Springs, Sports, Sports, Your Niskayuna

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Stay up-to-date with the Daily Gazette's PM Edition
The latest news delivered directly to your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

Advertisement