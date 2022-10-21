Images: Schalmont girls’ soccer takes playoff win (8 photos)

ROTTERDAM – Schalmont girls’ soccer defeated Cairo-Durham in first round tournament action Thursday, 11-0.
Photos from the match from our Peter R. Barber
