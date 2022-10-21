Images: Scotia-Glenville boys’ soccer takes on Troy Wednesday (7 photos)

SCOTIA – Scotia-Glenville defeated Troy 4-0 Wednesday. They’re now set to face La Salle Saturday at 7 p.m. in a quarterfinal game.
