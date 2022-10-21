Images: Scotia-Glenville boys’ soccer takes on Troy Wednesday (7 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE Scotia-Glenville's Quinn Fasciglione and Troy's Ryan Strang and Kacper Kacmar go after the loose ball Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Steven Cook
PETER R. BARBER/THE DAILY GAZETTE Scotia-Glenville's Quinn Fasciglione and Troy's Ryan Strang and Kacper Kacmar go after the loose ball Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
SCOTIA – Scotia-Glenville defeated Troy 4-0 Wednesday. They’re now set to face La Salle Saturday at 7  p.m. in a quarterfinal game.

Wednesday’s game story: Scotia-Glenville overcomes Troy’s defense for 4-0 win

.

