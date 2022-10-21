Judge sets thoroughbred trainer Chad Brown’s next court date in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS – The process of investigation and discovery is still ongoing in the case against Thoroughbred trainer Chad Brown following his Aug. 17 arrest for misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing, so the case will be revisited in Saratoga Springs City Court on Nov. 14.

Brown, a Mechanicville native who has won the Eclipse Award as most outstanding trainer in North America four times since 2016, entered a not guilty plea to the charge at his arraignment on Aug. 18.

A scheduled second appearance had been adjourned and postponed three times before judge Francine Vero denied another request for adjournment this week, although she granted a request from the defense that Brown not be in attendance for the second appearance Friday morning.

Judge Vero said Brown, who was represented by attorney Matthew Chauvin, will be required to attend next time.

The 43-year-old Brown was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident at his home in Saratoga Springs while the Saratoga Race Course meet was in full swing.

Assistant district attorney Rachael Phelan represented the prosecution on Friday.

“The reason I wanted to have you both in today is to discuss where we are with discovery,” judge Vero said.

“Discovery has been provided in the matter. The People are still investigating the case,” Phelan said. “We have spoken to Mr. Chauvin, we’ll continue our investigation. I believe, for the scheduling order of the court, we’re on for defense counsel’s motion on Nov. 14, which is a DV [domestic violence] day. So, unless Mr. Chauvin has anything else to say about that, I think we can agree to adjourn to that date for continued investigation.”

Chauvin told the court he believed discovery would be complete by Nov. 14, and, if so, the defense would be prepared to enter a plea.

Judge Vero said that if the defense files request for relief motions on Nov. 14, no appearances would be required on that date or on the date for the prosecution to file opposition papers, Nov. 28.

That would push the date to enter a plea back to Dec. 16.

