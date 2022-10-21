Letters to the Editor Friday, Oct. 21

Give Lady Liberty statue due respect



On a recent evening while driving northeast on Erie Boulevard, I could not help but to notice the statues of Charles Steinmetz, Thomas Edison and soon-to-be-included George Westinghouse.

All are visibly illuminated and each pedestal bearing a plaque explaining their contribution to this area and America. When you compare the prominence of their location to the relocation of the Statue of Liberty replica from Liberty Park to the corner of Erie Boulevard and Union Street, the differences are striking.

Lady Liberty is not illuminated, is minimally visible at best, and it doesn’t bear the Boy Scout plaque that was attached to her pedestal in Liberty Park.

There are no accoutrements here whatsoever.

The total lack of respect and dignity that this iconic symbol of our country deserves is disgraceful.

The representatives of the city of Schenectady should be embarrassed and ashamed of themselves for allowing this travesty.

Where is the patriotism here? Where are our common values?

It’s very sad.

Ralph Pidgeon

Glenville

Make supervisor’s salary competitive

I am writing in support of the Niskayuna supervisor’s pay increase in the proposed budget, and I agree with several of the Town Board members who agree with increasing the salary to bring it more in range with the duties of the position.

The Gazette’s editorial board is entitled to object to the increase, but note that these editors have no specialty training in municipal government or organizational management.

To assert that the proposed $4,700 pay increase is excessive is overstated.

What they fail to note is that the supervisor’s salary of $53,800 is out of market and not commensurate with the responsibilities of the position.

The supervisor is the chief executive officer of a $27 million municipal corporation with approximately 150 full time staff.

The supervisor shouldn’t have to donate time to execute the duties of their position, any more than we expect police, highway staff or other municipal employees to donate their time.

We expect our local political officials to keep regular office hours, be available nights and weekends to the public and at times even endure personal attacks and character assassination.

Today’s noxious political climate has unfortunately found a place here in Niskayuna.

If we want high-quality candidates to accept these conditions of employment and have them run for office, it’s time for us to finally admit that the supervisor’s salary is not competitive.

We need to be honest and correct the supervisor’s salary.

Michael Skrebutenas

Niskayuna

