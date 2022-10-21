Packaging One Industries founder/CEO among six honorees at Schenectady Business Awards (with 20 photos)

SCOTIA – Schenectady business founder and CEO David Dussault was honored with the 2022 Business Leader Award at this week’s ceremony for the Chamber of Schenectady County’s annual Business Awards. This year’s honorees also included three other Schenectady businesses; a transformative redevelopment project on the banks of the Mohawk River; and the county’s tourism-promotion organization.
Dussault is the head of Packaging One Industries, a contract-manufacturing company that produces components and parts for some of the largest names in manufacturing, including General Electric and Rolls Royce. He started his company in 2006 with a small office in the heart of Schenectady.
Since then, Packaging One Industries has expanded to occupy three locations spread out around the city, and though P1 is a small business at its core, its impact is incomparable to its smaller size, Dussault said.
Products made by Packaging One Industries are utilized in a broad array of industries both locally and globally. The company is rapidly expanding and today it is recognized as a crucial component to the prosperity of Schenectady, according to local business leaders who selected Dussault for this year’s honor.
Packaging One employees “help design and deliver,” Dussault says.
Dussault traces his motivations for creating the company back to his desire to follow in his family’s footsteps and because of his love for the city. He values community and loyalty of his employees, both values highlighted in his acceptance of Wednesday’s award.
Throughout all his success, the most rewarding part in his eyes has been to see his employees “thrive and use their talents,” he says.
Dussault’s greatest passion is learning from and seeing his employees develop. He notes that while he is extremely honored and will forever cherish this award, the most important part of receiving it is that it represents his hardworking employees and community more than anything else.
Other honorees at this year’s Schenectady Business Awards were:
The Nest Restaurant & Bar – Rising Star/Outstanding New Business Award
Located on State Street in the heart of downtown Schenectady, The Nest was recognized for its delicious food and rave reviews from patrons, according to the award citation.
The restaurant is located in a renovated waiting room for the Schenectady Railway Co. While still retaining aspects of the former history of the building, the restaurant holds a modern and welcoming atmosphere, the citation says.
The Nest’s menu features classic Southern comfort food that, despite the restaurant’s presence in the Northeast, captures all the warm and homey feelings of the South. It is an expanding new business and was granted this award for its rising influence and excellence within the community, according to the citation.
Ambition Coffee & Eatery – Entrepreneurial Spirit Award
This bistro on Jay Street in downtown Schenectady was recognized for its outstanding contributions to the community and network of local businesses. Ambition serves traditional American brunch and is defined through its Hollywood-inspired theme.
Armory Studios, NY – Business Innovation Award
Located in the former state armory near SUNY Schenectady, Armory Studios was recognized for being reinvented into an event venue and film studio that draws in large numbers of visitors for various reasons and events.
Discover Schenectady – Community Partner Award
This nonprofit organization was recognized for its work to enhance tourism and involvement throughout the community. The group, led by Todd Garofano, does distinguished work to not only increase travel to Schenectady but also promote activities and businesses within the city.
Rivers Ledge Apartments – Renaissance Award
This 250-plus-unit apartment complex was recognized for transforming a former junk yard on the banks of the Mohawk River near the Rexford Bridge. The property overlooks the river and includes extensive beautification and landscaping on property that also borders the Mohawk-Hudson Bikeway. The property was developed by the Luizzi Companies.
