Saratoga County emergency services manager leaving position

BALLSTON SPA – – Former Saratoga County Republican Party Chairman Carl Zeilman will resign as the county’s emergency services manager after nearly nine years in the role.

The county announced via press release Friday that Zeilman will depart his position on Oct. 26. The news comes after Zeilman announced back on Sept. 25 that he would not seek re-election as the county’s GOP chairman.

Zeilman, 46, is also a United States Navy Reservist and serves as the assistant officer-in-charge of the public affairs unit, according to the release.

As manager of the Emergency Services Department, Zeilman not only oversaw the protection of people and property throughout Saratoga County during disasters and emergencies but also provided resources to its 33 fire departments, 12 emergency medical services corps and seven police agencies as well as the sheriff’s department.

“I am proud to have built and led an emergency management office that is respected statewide, and I am confident that our team of professionals will continue to serve the people of Saratoga County,” Zeilman said in the release.

Zeilman did not return a request for additional comment.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Theodore Kusnierz Jr. said Zeilman is an “exceptional leader.”

“Whether overseeing a response to a severe weather event or assisting with the COVID-19 pandemic, he consistently put the residents of Saratoga County and their well-being first,” Kusnierz said. “I would like to thank him for his years of service and wish him nothing but the best in his role and all future endeavors.”

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said Zeilman brought the department into the next generation.

“He has done a tremendous job elevating the department and most importantly serving the residents of Saratoga County,” Zurlo said. “We thank him for his years of dedicated service to the community.”

Zeilman credits navigating the county through the COVID-19 pandemic as his greatest accomplishment during his tenure.

“A pandemic like COVID-19 is hopefully a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Zeilman said. “Our response, which included personal protective equipment distribution to being the first county in the country to conduct in-home COVID vaccinations, was mirrored by other emergency management offices. In my view, this was a big success.”

According to the release, Zeilman’s other accomplishments include:

Bringing wireless coverage to the Great Sacandaga Lake region by negotiating with wireless carriers to have cellular equipment co-located on county-owned towers

Receiving accreditation under the state’s Emergency Management Association and state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The county’s Emergency Services department falls under the oversight of the Sheriff’s Department, which will oversee the day-to-day operations until a new manager is hired, said Christine Rush, the county’s director of public information.

“The County’s HR department will conduct [a] search for a qualified candidate, which will be open to both internal and external candidates,” Rush said in an email. “We expect the vacancy to be posted early next week.”

Information about the position can be found at https://www.saratogacountyny.gov/departments/human-resources/current-exams-and-job-postings/

It is not a civil service position, Rush said. She said the salary range, from from $86,302 to $108,587, is based on the 2022 adopted compensation schedule.

