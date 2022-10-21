UAlbany announces games for men’s basketball head coach Killings’ suspension; will coach in Albany Cup

ALBANY — UAlbany men’s basketball head coach Dwayne Killings will serve a suspension in five of the Great Danes’ first six games of the 2022-23 season, but will be on the bench for the Nov. 12 Albany Cup against Siena, the university announced Friday.

Killings will serve his suspension in exhibition games Oct. 30 against Skidmore and Nov. 2 at Saint Rose, and regular-season contests on Nov. 7 at Towson, Nov. 8 at Immaculata and Nov. 14 vs. Union.

The suspension stems from when Killings was the subject of a school-led investigation for conduct that occurred prior to a November 2021 game. That investigation “substantiated that there was inappropriate physical contact between Coach Killings and a student-athlete,” and resulted in Killings being issued the suspension and a $25,000 fine.

“There are any number of ways the five-game suspension could’ve been administered, and we considered many options,” UAlbany athletic director Mark Benson said in a statement. “Ultimately, we decided that in the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and University the suspension occur on the front end of the season. Relative to the Albany Cup, it is a special day for the Capital Region and given coach Killings’ unwavering and proven support for the community, we feel that it is important that he represents the Great Danes that night. We look forward to coach Killings leading our team this season.”

An athletics department spokesperson said Friday that Killings will be able to lead practices during his suspension and can travel with the team for its road games against Towson and Immaculata. Killings, though, cannot be present at the venue during the games of his suspension.

The aftermath of the investigation, which wrapped up in April, saw Killings need to revamp UAlbany’s roster and coaching staff. Six of the Great Danes’ 13 players are new to the program this season, and all three of the team’s assistant coaches in 2021-22 — Matt Griffin, Dannton Jackson and Hamlet Tibbs — departed for college basketball jobs elsewhere. Replacing them are Dan Madhavapallil, Bobby Jordan and Ryan Daly.

Jordan will serve as UAlbany’s acting head coach during the five games of Killings’ suspension.

The funds from Killings’ $25,000 fine were distributed to not-for-profit organizations of UAlbany’s choosing, including South End Children’s Cafe, Unity House of Troy, The Melodies Center (Albany Medical Center), Girls on the Run Capital Region, and The Refugee Welcome Center.

SIENA FINDS NEW RADIO HOME

Siena men’s basketball has found its new radio home, as it was announced Friday that all of the Saints’ games will be carried locally on WINU 104.9-FM and alt1049albany.com.

ALT 104.9 will carry all of the Saints’ games, with pregame covering beginning 30 minutes prior to tip-off. Emmanuel Berbari returns for his second season as the team’s play-by-play voice, while former Saints Andy Grazulis and Conner Fenlon will continue to split the analyst role.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports, Sports, UAlbany