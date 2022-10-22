EDITORIAL: Bond act will overburden taxpayers with more debt

In the original Top Gun, Stinger remarks to an overconfident Maverick, “Your ego is writing checks your body can’t cash.”

A slightly modified version of that line might have been sage advice for Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature when they passed a record high $220.5 billion state budget earlier this year that raised spending by $8 billion from the year before.

The new budget came with a warning from state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli about the state’s accumulation of debt, as the spending plan included an additional $21.7 billion in backdoor borrowing authorizations by public authorities, $2.35 billion in new debt from the state’s debt cap for the Gateway Program on top of $19 billion in debt issuances excluded from the cap the previous two years.

Now the governor and state lawmakers want taxpayers to take on another $4.2 billion in debt by asking them to approve a new bond act for environmental and infrastructure projects when they go to the polls next month.

Where does it stop? How much more debt can New York taxpayers be expected to take on? What more can state officials to do to drive people out of the state than add yet another bill to their tax burden?

To put it in Top Gun parlance, the state is writing checks the taxpayers can’t cash.

Many of the projects contained in the bond act proposal are worthwhile and even necessary. And New Yorkers should be willing to spend taxpayer dollars on worthy projects that protect the environment and address conditions created by climate change, there’s no reason the state couldn’t find other ways to pay for some or all of these initiatives without burdening New York taxpayers with more debt.

The state budget passed earlier this year relies on $22 billion from the federal government over the next four years in pandemic relief aid. If these environmental projects were so important, the state had and will have plenty of money to fund them without issuing bonds.

But then that would have meant lawmakers and the governor would have had to shift money away from other politically popular initiatives, likes significantly boosting state education spending beyond what’s already the highest per pupil spending in the country. There were no attempts to allocate the money more judiciously or to focus only on the districts with the most need. The state just threw more money at the schools without reducing any costly state mandates or demanding any changes in return.

With federal dollar signs in their eyes, lawmakers and the governor went on an irresponsible spending spree that failed to significantly address some of the state’s long-term problems. And that includes some of the spending targeted by the bond act.

For instance, the bond act includes $200 million for water infrastructure improvement act projects.

$250 million for municipal stormwater projects. A lot of that money would go toward replacing lead pipes that contribute to serious illnesses.

If the regular state budget doesn’t support replacing lead pipes and upgrading sewer systems and preventing pollution, then what are we paying taxes for?

Another $450 million would go toward shoreline protection, coastal rehabilitation, inland flooding protections, waterfront rehabilitation and voluntary buyouts of vulnerable properties – all of it related to rising water levels related to climate change.

Again, in a $205 billion budget, shouldn’t the state be directing that much money to protect low-land communities on Long Island and elsewhere from flooding and other related natural catastrophes?

Other measures funded by the bond act are less pressing though no less valuable to protecting the environment and reducing the impact of climate change.

The include open space preservation, farmland protection, replacing diesel-powered school buses with zero-admission buses, and other green-building construction projects.

Some of these projects can be funded over time and perhaps be eligible for federal assistance as the government directs more resources toward green energy and climate change relief. They don’t have to be funded in whole right now by state taxpayers taking on more debt.

The bond act is being pitched as a job creator. But there are questions about whether the conditions attached to those jobs are financially sound and whether New Yorkers might be forced to pay more than if the projects were funded by private money and grants. And the state doesn’t exactly have a clean track record when it comes to staying within budget, meaning this bond act could either end up costing taxpayers more than they expected or they’ll be getting less than they were promised from the expenditure.

With better fiscal responsibility, there’s no reason state lawmakers and the governor can’t fund the most critical projects through the normal state budget process and either spread out the costs of the other initiatives or seek outside help to pay for them.

This bond act asks too much. It’s a check taxpayers should refuse to cash by voting no on Nov. 8.

Categories: Editorial, Opinion